The Library Friends of Payson host a history program at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 16 with David Grassé, Payson Public Library assistant librarian and author. His talk is about the Wilcox Train Robbery of 1895, when two itinerant cowboys robbed a train. He says this was one of the most explosive events of the territorial period — literally — and would lead to a manhunt that took lawmen and railroad detectives from Cochise County to Colorado. It would also provide one of the great legends of buried treasure of modern times.
Grassé was born in Casa Grande and raised in Tucson and is a third generation Arizonan. He has an undergraduate degree in history and a master’s degree in information resources and library science from the University of Arizona. Besides his two published books, he contributes articles to magazines, journals and newspapers, all relating to the territorial period in Arizona.
Grassé will have copies of his two books to sell at the presentation. He can accept checks and cash in the amount of $35 each for “The Bisbee Massacre” and “The True, Untold Story of Commodore Perry Owens.”
The Library Friends of Payson presentation for the community will start with a short business meeting at 10 a.m.; the program begins at 10:30 a.m.
Because the library meeting space is being expanded and is under construction, this meeting will be held at the Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge, 200 E. Rancho Road. If you have any questions, call the library at 928-474-9260.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!