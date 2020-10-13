The Team Trump On Tour bus made a stop at the Trump Victory Field Office in Payson Wednesday, Oct. 7. Speakers featured on the tour were Rep. Andy Biggs; Latinos for Trump Advisory Board Member Maggie Hernandez; RNC Co-Chair Tommy Hicks; Chairwoman Kelli Ward; and Catholics for Trump Advisory Board Member Jesse Romero. Volunteers and grassroots supporters welcomed the bus and celebrated President Trump’s “Promises Made, Promises Kept” agenda.
