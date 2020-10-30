The Pine-Strawberry Food Bank’s annual collection of frozen turkeys for Thanksgiving starts Sunday, Nov. 1.
PSFB is also collecting hams. Drop off turkeys and hams at the Ponderosa Market in Pine. A small freezer has been set aside for donations. Drop off turkeys and hams by Sunday, Nov. 22.
Send a donation to the address below, which will go toward the special Thanksgiving and Christmas food distributions. PSFB is suggesting a donation of $25 to $35, which will purchase a turkey and other food for these holiday meals, but the organization is grateful for any donation. Checks can be mailed to:
Pine Strawberry Food Bank, P.O. Box 1534, Pine, AZ 85544.
With more than 90 cents of every dollar going to purchase food for clients, the all-volunteer food bank operates efficiently. However, the cost of many foods has increased over the last year. PSFB is currently assisting 90 to 100 households in the communities of Pine and Strawberry each month.
Last year, the Food Bank provided Thanksgiving meals to about 110 households in these communities.
