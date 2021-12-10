The Second Annual Turkeys for Teachers event is Wednesday, Dec. 22.
“We are excited to offer this event again this year as it was so well received last year, and we would love to share this with the Payson community, as many of our local businesses stepped up to donate the funds so we could purchase over 200 turkeys for teachers,” said Dannielle Davidson, with Home Loans Bay Equity, who is hosting the event.
Last year, Davidson and her crew gave away more than 200 turkeys to teachers, teacher’s aides, staff in Payson, Pine-Strawberry and Tonto Basin. There were so many donations, leftover turkeys were also given to firefighters, police officers, deputies and a local food bank.
“This year, we are off to a stronger start and have gotten more donations than last year, thanks to gaining more credibility and the community seeing the success of our first Turkeys for Teachers event. We were able to partner with Walmart for better savings on our turkeys, which is giving us more ‘bang for our buck’ so we can extend out to more local school districts to offer their teachers a free turkey, and have enough to provide for turkey baking pans and perhaps even give away some bags of potatoes to at least the first few dozen to come and pick up their turkeys,” Davidson said.
Some area businesses have provided gift certificates to raffle off. All the teachers will need to do is register when they pick up the turkey, get their ticket, and put it in the jar for their choice of gift certificate and we will draw the winners at the end of the event.
Anyone who donated up to $199, in either cash, gift certificates or other material donations, are listed as a valued sponsor. Donors contributing $200 to $499 are super sponsors, with their logos included, in advertising. Those who donated more than $500 to this event are mega sponsors and will receive larger billing with their logo. These will also be on a banner donated by Ironhorse for this event.
Mega Sponsors
Delicious! Café; Dr. Beier; Larson Waste; Buchanan Construction; Maureen Buchanan, Realty Executives.
Super Sponsors
Service First Insurance, Payson; Payson Paint & Supply; Mark Alten, Premier Realty; Payson Tire; American Sales; Payson Pioneer Title Agency; Ironhorse Signs; Farmers Insurance, Cassandra Derocher.
Valued Sponsors
Backwoods; El Rancho; Lowery’s Window & Door; Upholstery Station; Beeline Chiropractic; Mountain Home Improvement; Pinon Cafe; A 2 Beeline Auto Glass; Cool Breeze Refrigeration; Payson Eye Care; Blinds & Designs; Eric Santana, State Farm Insurance; Small Beginnings; All Stages Carpet Cleaning; Kim Ross, Realty Executives; Sacred Skin Tattoo; Firestone Auto; Sweet Country Charm Fudge & Gifts.
