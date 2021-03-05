Pine Blood Drive
A blood drive is planned in Pine from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 9 at the First Baptist Church of Pine, 4039 N. Highway 87.
While all donors of all blood types are in demand, there’s a critical need for type O — the universal blood.
All blood donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
For a blood donation appointment visit www.vitalant.org (enter city or zip code) or call 1-877-25-VITAL (1-877-258-4825).
Outdoor Family Story Time
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road (Rumsey Park), hosts an Outdoor Family Story Time at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 9 for children 5 and younger with a caregiver. There will be songs, rhymes, play and a story while social distancing. Adults are asked to bring masks to wear.
For details, call 928-474-9260.
Archaeological Society
The Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society continues to operate under COVID-19 guidelines, which will likely continue through the spring. It has joined forces with the San Tan Chapter to provide both speakers, via the Zoom platform, and outings for members of both chapters.
The next San Tan Zoom presentation is at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, and features Dr. Chris Loendorf, senior project manager at the Gila River Indian Community Cultural Resource Management Program. His talk, “Blackwater Village at the Turn of the 20th Century: Akimel O’Odham Perseverance and Resiliency,” will provide an indigenous perspective on the Native American way of life in the late 1800s and early 1900s in the Gila River and south-central Arizona area.
During this time of famine, the Akimel O’Odham chose what aspects of EuroAmerican culture to adopt, while at the same time keeping important traditions, allowing their community to remain a vibrant settlement to this day. To join the Rim Country Chapter for 2021, so you can access Zoom talks or participate in planned field trips (or to renew your membership), please contact chapter treasurer, Dennis Dubose, at dadubose@gmail.com.
The Rim Country Chapter will provide the outings for both chapters. These trips are limited in the number of participants and require masks and social distancing.
The next trip will be to Azatlan Ruins, a pre-classic Hohokam site along the Verde River, near Fountain Hills, within Tonto National Forest boundaries, on March 20 and 21.
These trips are currently full, but you can check for cancellations. The field trips to the Tonto National Monument Upper Ruin have been postponed until fall. Excavations at Goat Camp, open to members only due to liability issues, will also resume in the spring, supervised by Scott Wood.
COVID vaccines and the Christian community
A webinar, “COVID vaccines and the Christian Community,” is planned from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 11. It features Dr. Alfonso Munoz and Dr. Judith Hunt, with Donovan Christian, lead pastor at Expedition Church, moderating.
This discussion with medical experts will look at understanding the COVID vaccine from a biblical perspective.
To register, email Jimmy Lee at jimmydlee@gmail.com.
P.E.O. Zoom meeting
Chapter DF of the P.E.O. meets virtually on Zoom at 10 a.m., Friday, March 12. Visiting P.E.O. members are welcome. For more information, call Bette at 602-625-1696.
