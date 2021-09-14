Blood drive
The next blood drive in Payson is from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Payson High School, 301 S. McLane Road.
To make an appointment visit vitalant.org.
Calendar available
Get the eighth annual charity calendar by the Rim Country Camera Club for $10 at the Central Arizona Association of Realtors, 600 E. Highway 260, Payson; Colorz Salon, 600 E. Highway 260, Payson; The Herb Stop, 4004 N. Highway 87, Pine; Plant Fair Nursery, 3497 E. Highway 260, Star Valley; Payson Visitor Center, 100 W. Main St., Payson; and Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
Proceeds benefit area food banks, scholarships and other designated charities. Calendars may also be ordered from Rim Country Camera Club, P.O. Box 1372, Payson, AZ 85547.
Democrats of Rim Country host speaker
The Democrats of Rim Country will host Judy Stahl, candidate for U.S. Representative, Congressional District 4. Stahl has a proven track record of leadership, teamwork, and proven results. Her experience includes working as a counselor, coach, massage therapist and educator with a focus on education, health care, economic prosperity, and environmental responsibility.
The meeting is at Rumsey Park in ramada 4 on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Bring a sack lunch and come at 11:30 a.m. to socialize; the meeting will be from noon-1 p.m. For more information about the Democrats of Rim Country, visit www.democratsofrimcountry.com.
Payson Tea Party
Tuesday, Sept. 14 the Payson Tea Party hosts U.S. Senate candidate General Mick McGuire, recently retired as Commander of the Arizona National Guard from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Highway 87.
COVID-19 vaccines at PHS
The Gila County Health Department is offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the Payson High Wilson Dome, 301 S. McLane Road. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
To make an appointment, call 928-910-4009, walk-ins will also be accepted.
Camera Club meeting
The Rim Country Camera Club will hold its in-person / Zoom meeting at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be seating space for 25 people in the Payson library’s large meeting room.
We will begin the evening with a collection of photos shared by Karl Kjellstrom, Deborah Burd and Sue Zen, who recently visited the Globe, Ariz. historic Train Depot / Museum and Jail.
The club is offering a Photo Workshop at these sites from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 27. Details regarding the workshop will be announced at the meeting. Registration for the workshop will be open to members at $90/person, non-members at $125/person (non-members may join the club to receive the member rate).
Our program will follow the monthly announcements and club updates.
Film Photography is Alive and Well
Steve Christensen will be presenting how he has resumed using film and various analog cameras in his photography.
Steve bought his first 35mm camera when he was 16 years old and 47 years later he is still in love with photography, and 10 years ago returned to the world of film in which he started.
From 35mm to medium and large format film, black and white and color, he will show how he uses his variety of cameras from focusing, exposure processing, and then to print.
The Rim Country Camera Club welcomes all photography enthusiasts at its monthly meeting. Zoom is available for those who wish to participate remotely. Contact sue@zencorp.net to request the Meeting ID and Passcode.
Libertarian Party meets
The next monthly meeting of the Gila County Libertarian Party will be held Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Denny’s Restaurant, 312 S Beeline Highway. Just look for the Libertarian Party sign inside Denny’s. The meeting starts at 6 p.m., lasting about an hour.
All Gila County residents interested in learning more about America’s third largest and fastest growing political party are welcome to attend. If you can’t make it to the meeting, you can now participate via Zoom. Please check our website on Wednesday for the Zoom meeting connection details.
Please visit http://gilaazlp.org or call 928-468-3576.
Gem and Mineral Show
The Payson Rimstones Rock Club will host the 23rd Annual Gem & Mineral Show Sept. 17 through Sept. 19 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. Admission is $3 for adults and children under 12 are free.
Friday hours are 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Gems, minerals, fossils, lapidary equipment, spheres, meteorites, jewelry and jewelry findings, slabs or rough material plus gold prospecting equipment and displays will be available.
The club sponsors an education center for children and adults with a geologist to answer questions, a spinning wheel (where everyone wins a rock), a fluorescent mineral display, a free treasure hunt, beading, and sandstone/rock painting.
There will be a silent auction as well. All proceeds go toward supporting scholarships for graduating Payson High School students and students who are residents of northern Gila County attending a college, as well as books and educational materials for the local elementary schools and public libraries.
Survivors of Suicide Bereavement Support
The Survivors of Suicide Bereavement Support group meets from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., the first and third Wednesday of each month at Hospice Compassus, 511 S. Mud Springs Road.
This support group is an open support group for adults (and youth 16 years of age or older) who have lost a loved one to suicide. There is no cost to attend.
For additional information, email PaysonSOS@gmail.com or call 928-821-5988.
Don Castleman Memorial Golf Tournament
The Zane Grey Shrine Club is hosting the Don Castleman Memorial Golf Tournament from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Payson Golf Club, 1540 W. Country Club Road. Check-in is at 7:30 a.m., tee-off at 8 a.m. Fees are $100 per player/$400 per team.
The format is four-person best-ball scramble; course limit is 140 players/35 teams. Single players will be matched to make a team.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams.
The hole-in-one prize is $5,000, plus two other hole-in-one prizes, closest to the pin prize and longest drive prize.
Registration includes green fees, golf cart, continental breakfast, hamburger bar lunch, eligibility for prizes and raffle items. Adult beverages available.
Proceeds from the tournament will help support activities of the Zane Grey Shrine Club and El Zaribah Shrine Temple.
For more information, contact Steve Cantrill, event chairperson by email at steve@scantrill.com or call 928-978-1971; or Roger Weber at 928-978-3192.
PHS Alumni Mingle on Main
The Payson High School Class of 1971 plans a 50th Year Reunion Saturday, Oct. 2 at Rim Country BBQ, 202 W. Main St. The dinner is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is $25 per person. RSVP by Monday, Sept. 20 and send cash or check to Neloa Beeler, call 928-978-3352 for address.
The Steve Mercer Band plays on the restaurant’s patio from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. This part of the reunion is open to all PHS alumni for a $5 cover fee for the band. The PHS Class of 1971 invites fellow PHS graduates to join them for this part of the evening.
For more information, call Charlene Creach, 928-951-5624; Shannon Branstetter, 928-595-0432; or Neloa Beeler, 928-978-3352.
Rotary Golf Tournament
Rim Country Rotary is hosting its annual Golf Tournament at the Payson Golf Club, 1504 W. Country Club Drive, Saturday, Sept. 25. The registration deadline is Tuesday, Sept. 21.
It is a four-man scramble format with cash prizes, including $10,000 for a hole in one on a designated hole.
Check-in is at 7 a.m., with tee time at 8 a.m.
For questions call Dennis Hoeger at 406-581-5747.
Old Time Fiddle & Acoustic Celebration
The Old Time Fiddle & Acoustic Celebration, including the Arizona State Fiddle Competition will be held Friday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 26 at Green Valley Park. Admission is free.
The event kicks off at 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24 with a concert featuring The Bee Eaters, featuring the Arizona Wildflowers.
Brother-sister duo Tristan and Tashina Clarridge (Crooked Still, Darol Anger, Grand National Fiddle Championships), are joined by hammer dulcimer wizard Simon Chrisman. Together, they weave a tapestry of sound all their own, drawing on roots in bluegrass, Celtic, jazz, Baroque, and old-time folk music traditions.
The Arizona Fiddle State Championship, begins at 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 25 at Green Valley Park. Vendors will be on site.
Enjoy the musical offerings of Arizona’s most talented fiddlers. From the youngest (small fry) to the eldest (senior), we’re sure that you will be delighted by their talent. Bring the family and some chairs and join us at Green Valley Park for a truly enjoyable afternoon full of music and sunshine.
Awards will be given to the age division winners.
The fiddle festivities continue at 5 p.m. with opening announcements, age division winner recognition and competitions in the follow categories: Trick, Twin, Hot Bow and Band.
Sunday, Sept. 27 kicks off at 9 a.m. with a gospel program by The Arizona Wildflowers featuring the Bee Eaters. The Arizona Wildflowers are a trio of sisters who love to sing and play bluegrass, gospel and old time music. The girls are all state and national fiddle champions and play at bluegrass festivals around the nation.
Following the gospel program is the Grand Championship, Rounds 1 and 2 beginning at 10:30 a.m.
For more information, call 928-472-5110 or email tourism@paysonaz.gov.
