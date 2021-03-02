The Right Way to Water Your Plants
Do you water in midday, when its hot and sunny outside? That’s mistake No. 1 on the list of the top five improper ways to hydrate your plants; although watering during the day’s hottest hours may seem as if you’re giving your plants a break from Arizona’s scorching sun, the truth is that daytime watering can damage your plants. Efficient water use is essential in Arizona, and this Thursday (March 4) green-thumbed volunteers from the Payson Community Garden will discuss their irrigation system during this week’s 11 a.m. free online gardening webinar hosted by University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Gila County.
Zoom link for the presentation is arizona.zoom.us/j/87916496014 and you’re welcome to login up to 10 minutes prior to the webinar. An easy, convenient way to connect is via ‘click here’ direct hotlinks at extension.arizona.edu/gila, where you can also view previous programs from the past year such as ‘Winter Gardening’ and ‘Compost Tea.’ Cooperative Extension’s website has an array of links to programs, talks and resources. Links are also conveniently posted each week on Facebook, where you can join Chris Jones and a network of Gila County gardeners at facebook.com/gilaextension.
Payson Inter-Agency virtual meeting focuses on APS programs
The Payson Inter-Agency group meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, March 11, via a conference call and Zoom.
Guest speaker for the Thursday virtual gathering is Venus Ramirez, customer assistance program manager with APS. The online meeting is the second Thursday of the month and offers a chance to connect with dozens of different agencies and nonprofits offering social services to Payson and Rim Country residents. Meetings continue to be hosted online to assure participants’ safety during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. There’s time toward the end of the meeting for a general roundtable where participants share news about upcoming events, opportunities for community involvement, voice issues or concerns, and ask other attendees for ideas or assistance.
To request the Zoom online address or phone number for Thursday’s meeting, call Elsa Bobier at Gila County Community Action Program, 928-474-7192, or emailebobier@gilacountyaz.gov.
Crafternoon set
The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine, 6124 W. Randall Place, hosts a free Crafternoon at 1 p.m., Friday, March 12 in the Library Activity Room. Sign up in the library or email: peagan.ihp@gmail.com. Call 928-476-3678 for details.
