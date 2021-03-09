COVID vaccines and the Christian community
A webinar, “COVID vaccines and the Christian Community,” is planned from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday March 11. It features Dr. Alfonso Munoz and Dr. Judith Hunt, with Donovan Christian, lead pastor at Expedition Church, moderating.
This discussion with medical experts will look at understanding the COVID vaccine from a biblical perspective.
To register, email Jimmy Lee at jimmydlee@gmail.com.
P.E.O. Zoom meeting
Chapter DF of the P.E.O. meets virtually on Zoom at 10 a.m., Friday, March 12. Visiting P.E.O. members are welcome. For more information, call Bette at 602-625-1696.
Market on the Move
Market on the Move returns to Payson at the Sawmill Crossing from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Saturday, March 13.
Just bring $15 cash donation and receive up to 60 pounds of produce and/or groceries. Also, please bring a container to carry your items.
Selections vary from month to month. All varieties are while supplies last and offered first come, first served.
The event takes place the second Saturday of every month through May.
Market on the Move is part of The 3000 Club, a nonprofit organization that rescues fresh fruits and vegetables from being thrown away.
