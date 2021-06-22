Payson Cougars Senior Softball
If you are age 60 and older come join the team. It has all skill levels of ballplayers. Practice is on Monday and Tuesday; practice times and fields change during the year. For the summer of 2021, meet at 8:45 a.m. for practice, to get the location and more information call team manager Lou Felix, 928-970-1991 or visit the website, paysoncougars.com.
Tea Party meets
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, June 22 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy., doors open at 5:35 p.m. The evening’s guest speaker is Marissa Hamilton, former aide to City of Phoenix Councilman Sal Diciccio and a 2020 candidate for mayor of Phoenix. Hamilton works with Freedom Works on the EZAZ.org program to outreach to millennials and activate intermittent conservative voters for the 2022 election.
NARFE meeting
The Mogollon Chapter 1235 of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees meets at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 23 for a no-host lunch at the Pinon Cafe, 1001 S. Beeline Highway. For details call Pat at 928-468-6227.
Free program on optimum health
Payson Health & Wellness Center’s Drs. Orville Weyrich and Robert Gear Jr. are offering free 12 weekly interactive education presentations at Back to Basics Health Food Store, 908 N. Beeline Highway, beginning at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 23.
The presentations will cover the scientific, nutritional feeding of the human body in a cost-effective manner during all stages of life for optimum growth, health, beauty, clear thinking, and longevity.
Participants will learn how to choose the proper food and supplements for their body.
The first will cover the change of life stage for women (menopause) and men (andropause).
Reservations are suggested by calling the store, 928-474-8935.
Managing Invasive Plants in Arizona
Nonnative invasive plants have been described as a “biological wildfire” that is out of control and spreading rapidly. The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management has an Invasive Plant Program that includes a grant opportunity and web map for invasive plant treatment prioritization. A presentation at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 24 focuses on challenges and opportunities for managing invasive plants in Arizona. Guest speaker will be Invasive Plant Program Coordinator Willie Sommers, with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
Free weekly online forums hosted by University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Gila County don’t require pre-registration. Guests are welcome login up to 10 minutes before it begins at arizona.zoom.us/j/86511927971. An easy, convenient way to connect is via “click here” direct hotlinks at extension.arizona.edu/gila.
University of Arizona Gila County Cooperative Extension Agent Chris Jones hosts the series, and Cooperative Extension’s website has an array of links to programs, talks and resources. Links are also conveniently posted each week on Facebook, where you can join Jones and a network of Gila County gardeners at facebook.com/gilaextension. To be added to an email invite list for the workshops call Jones, 928-402-8586, or email ckjones@email.arizona.edu.
Republicans host state Republican Party representative
The Rim Country Republican Club meets at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 29 at the Payson Golf Club, 1504 W Country Club Drive. Beginning at 11:30 a.m., Pam Kirby, first-vice chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party, will discuss redistricting, the future of the Republican Party of Arizona, and an update on the audit. Call Nancy Cox, 928-472-1172, for more information.
High Country Seniors has seats available for next trip
There are only a few seats left for Banner High Country Seniors’ 9-day, 8-night trip to Mount Rushmore and the Black Hills of South Dakota.
The trip is from Aug. 28 through Sept. 5. The price is $839 per person/double occupancy, with $75 due upon signing and final payment due by Friday, June 25. Participants must be fully vaccinated and provide a copy of their vaccination record. Diamond Tours does not accept credit cards.
Trip highlights include a visit to the Museum of Spanish Colonial Art; Mount Rushmore National Memorial; High Plains Western Heritage Center, Deadwood S.D., home of Wild Bill Hickok and Calamity Jane among others.
