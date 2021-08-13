COVID-19 vaccines
The Gila County Health Department offers Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at 110 W. Main St., Suite A.
Call 928-474-1210 for more information.
Music in the Garden
Come out Saturday evenings through August to enjoy Music in the Garden — live performances in the courtyard at the EAC-Payson campus, 201 N. Mud Springs Road, off East Highway 260.
Upcoming performances:
• Saturday, Aug. 14 at 6:30 p.m. — Melissa Joy — local acoustic guitar cover band that plays many popular songs that will bring a smile to your face (the listing that indicated Cinnamon Twist would perform was incorrect, that group appeared Aug. 7)
• Saturday, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m. — Incidental Bluegrass with Dale Knighton, Tom Edney, Mark Sopeland and Roy Sandoval — a fun and entertaining acoustic blend of traditional and contemporary grassified tunes
• Saturday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. — Six Gal’n Hat with Jen Holly and Anne James — a local Payson band sharing our favorite songs in a variety of styles — folk, bluegrass, gospel, and Celtic; enjoy three-part harmony accompanied by fiddle, guitar, banjo, mandolin, cello, and bass, with some lively dancing thrown in to boot.
Donations are accepted and will go to the Friends of Rim Country Gila Community College to be used for scholarships.
Jazz concert
Due to new CDC guidelines, the Payson Community Presbyterian Church has asked that seating at the 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 15 jazz concert at the church, 800 W. Main St., be scaled back. Seating is limited to only jazz patrons and members of the church. Everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing. An RSVP is necessary, send to gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com. Pastor Trish said that there would be masks available for those who don’t have them.
Tea Party meets
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The guest speaker is Thayer Vershoor, president of the Arizona Republican Assembly program (AzRA). The Republican Assemblies were active nationwide for many years, but were inactive for a while in Arizona until they reactivated during the Obama years. Vershoor will share about the program and other grassroots outreaches in Maricopa County and throughout the state. In addition, LD6 state Rep. Brenda Barton will share her experience at the Capitol last session. Her husband Bruce is a past president of AzRA.
Banner High Country Seniors programs on Zoom
Learn about the Delta variant of COVID-19 at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18 in a presentation by Alan Michels, M.D., Ponderosa Family Care.
A recent mutation, the Delta variant, is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S.
Symptoms are similar to those seen with the original coronavirus strain, including cough, headache, fever and sore throat.
What does this mean to people who have been fully vaccinated? Will we need booster shots?
What risks does this variant pose for those who are unvaccinated?
Join Dr. Michels when he discusses the Delta variant and its implications.
Learn about Foot Pain at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 25 with a presentation by Robert Evans, DPM.
Bunions, Morton’s neuromas, ingrown toenails, stress fractures, and many other conditions cause foot pain.
Join Dr. Evans as he discusses the cause of foot pain and ways to prevent and treat it.
There will be time for open discussion.
Gila County Libertarian Party
The next monthly meeting of the Gila County Libertarian Party is Wednesday, Aug. 18 at Denny’s Restaurant, 312 S. Beeline Highway. Just look for the Libertarian Party sign inside Denny’s. The meeting starts at 6 p.m., lasting about an hour. All Gila County residents interested in learning more about America’s third largest and fastest growing political party are welcome to attend. NEW — If you can’t make it to the meeting, we are now live-streaming our meetings via Zoom. Please check our website on Wednesday for the Zoom meeting connection details. Please visit http://gilaazlp.org or call 928-468-3576.
Breast Cancer Support Group
The monthly Breast Cancer Support Group meeting is from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 19 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.
All breast cancer survivors are welcome — whether you are one week or 30 years from your diagnosis — you gain fellowship, support, exchange ideas and know you are not alone.
For questions call Ilona, 928-472-3331 or Aggie, 480-540-7986.
Elks benefit raffle for veterans
The Payson Elks Lodge “Support Our Vets” fundraiser is a raffle for an AR-15 “Proud to Be An American” rifle, donated by KE ARMS of Phoenix and on display at Rim Country Guns, 513 S. Beeline Highway.
Tickets are $25 each or five for $100. All proceeds go to support veterans.
The drawing is at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 20 at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway. While the winner need not be present, they must qualify and comply with Arizona gun law regulations and registration.
Tickets are available at: American Legion #69, 709 E. Highway 260; Elks Lodge #2154, 1206 N. Beeline Highway; Miller Autoworks, 600 W. Main St.; Moose Lodge #852, 4211 E. Highway 260, Star Valley; Payson Chevron/Rim Liquor and Car Wash, 730 E. Highway 260.
AWANA registration
Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway, hosts AWANA from 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., Thursday, starting Aug. 26.
The church provides a van for participant transportation from both Payson elementary schools and the Payson Christian School.
AWANA is open to all K-fifth graders in the community. There is a $20 registration fee to cover the costs of materials, if the fee is a hardship, please call the office at 928-474-9279 to check for available scholarship funds to cover the fee.
To register your child or get more information, call the office or come by. The office for Ponderosa Bible Church is at 102 Roundup Road. You will need to complete and sign the church’s transportation form for van service prior to us being able to transport your child to the church.
PHS Alumni Mingle on Main
The Payson High School Class of 1971 plans a 50th Year Reunion Saturday, Oct. 2 at Rim Country BBQ, 202 W. Main St. The dinner is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is $25 per person. RSVP by Monday, Sept. 20 and send cash or check to Neloa Beeler, call 928-978-3352 for address.
The Steve Mercer Band plays on the restaurant’s patio from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. This part of the reunion is open to all PHS Alumni for a $5 cover fee for the band. The PHS Class of 1971 invites fellow PHS graduates to join them for this part of the evening.
For more information call Charlene Creach, 928-951-5624; Shannon Branstetter, 928-595-0432; or Neloa Beeler, 928-978-3352.
