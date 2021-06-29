COVID-19 vaccine offered
Gila County Health & Emergency Management Payson office, 110 W. Main St., Suite A, has COVID-19 vaccines available. To schedule an appointment, call 928-474-1210.
Payson Library programs
The Payson Public Library, 325 N. McLane Road, 928-474-3260, continues its special summer reading programs with:
Tuesday Tasty Treats, ages 8 to 14, registration required – Granny Torrelli Makes Soup, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., June 29.
Wednesday Book Art, ages 3 and up – Feathers for Lunch, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., June 30.
Friday Feature Film – “Bloodshot,” 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., July 2, ages 13 and up.
Monday, July 5 – closed for holiday.
Tea Party meeting
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, June 29 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline. The evening’s speaker is Lori Martinez, director of Latinos for Trump for 2020. She is assisting two local ladies to educate our Latino neighbors about Republican principles. Her topic is “Why start Republican National Hispanic Assembly in Yavapai County and why in Gila County?” Possibly Rep. Brenda Barton, Dist. 6, will also attend if the legislature is adjourned.
Legal Talk on evictions
Due to the Eviction Moratorium ending soon, a free Legal Talk for tenants on information related to being evicted is at noon, Wednesday, June 30. Presented by AZCourtHelp, the free webinar on COVID Evictions: Tenants Rights and Resources with Charles W. Doughty of DNA-People’s Legal Services, is from noon to 12:45 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, online only at https://azcourthelp/org/public-events.
Wildfire aftermath mitigation
After the Backbone Fire is finally doused – what’s next? And what’s next for Globe and Miami following the Telegraph Fire? Carl Melford, Gila County’s emergency manager, is the guest speaker at the 11 a.m., Thursday, July 1 Cooperative Extension webinar online at arizona.zoom.us/j/85424948282 (or email Chris Jones to request that link: ckjones@email.arizona.edu).
Melford implemented Gila County’s Emergency Notification Program and is part of the team continually improving emergency preparedness, response, and recovery capabilities of Gila County – and mitigation. He will explain how post-fire mitigation can minimize secondary damage resulting from aftermath of blazes over recent years. Burnt vegetation and changes to soil structure increase the risk of sediment, debris, and flooding on communities dealing with post-fire cleanup. Post-fire mitigation requires rapid response and decision-making.
Patriot Ride
Come and drive in Payson’s second annual Patriot Ride. Side by sides, quads, off-road vehicles encouraged, but everyone welcome. Help show Payson pride of our nation’s history and heritage. This year’s ride is dedicated to Jeff Jayich who organized the first Patriot Ride in 2020. Patriotic decoration of vehicles is encouraged and organizers request all participants to proudly display the American flag. 2-foot-by-3-foot flags are available to buy and display with a flyer with the memorial tribute to Jeff attached for $10. Proceeds from flag sales will be donated to the Veterans Helping Veterans charity.
Staging starts at 8 a.m., at the field across from the Payson Community Garden on Tyler Parkway. The drive begins at 9 a.m. through many area neighborhoods and finishes with a drive down Historic Main Street.
Safety requirements: drivers and vehicles must be licensed and vehicles must be insured. All traffic laws must be followed (i.e. – stop signs, traffic lights, rights of way, seatbelts).
For more information and to purchase memorial flags, email goldwingluvr@aol.com.
