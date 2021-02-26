COVID-19 vaccinations
The Payson COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic is planned for Feb. 27-28 at the Payson High School football field.
If you already had an appointment for the Feb. 20-21 clinic that was postponed, you do not need to do anything, the Gila County Health Department will honor that commitment and transfer your appointment for you.
There are additional appointments available and it will be open to all Gila County residents.
The drive-thru clinic is by appointment only. The clinic will be open both days from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. To reduce traffic congestion in the parking lot, please arrive within five minutes of your scheduled appointment time.
To schedule your appointment, call one of the call center numbers listed between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday: 928-961-6109, 928-200-8810, 928-200-8898, 928-200-8968 or 928-402-8888.
Tea Party meeting
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, March 2 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway.
The scheduled speaker is Andrea Kadar from Sedona’s Citizens for America group, who will discuss her “Two Fer Tuesdays” outreach program.
Dr. Seuss Birthday Party
The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine, 6124 W. Randall Place, hosts a birthday party for Dr. Seuss at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 6 in the library activity room for those 3 and older. The party features games, crafts and fun. Call 928-476-3678 for details.
Crafternoon set
The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine, 6124 W. Randall Place, hosts a free Crafternoon at 1 p.m., Friday, March 12 in the Library Activity Room. Sign up at the library or email peagan.ihp@gmail.com. Call 928-476-3678 for details.
