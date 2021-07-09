Vacation Bible School in Pine
The First Baptist Church of Pine, 4039 N. Highway 87, hosts a “Mystery Island” Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday-Friday, July 12-16.
All children, ages 4 through entering sixth grade, are welcome.
Visit the website, www.fbcpine.com to pre-register or for more information call 928-476-3552, mailbox #2.
Pine blood drive rescheduled
The Pine Community Blood Drive planned for Tuesday, July 13 is now taking place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 20 at the First Baptist Church of Pine. The original date of the drive conflicted with the church’s Vacation Bible School.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, July 13 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The guest speaker is Kevin Jackson, radio show host, creator of the documentary “Bleeding Blue” and founder of SEE “Seeking Educational Excellence.”
Library events
A couple of the Pine library’s Summer Reading Program events have been rescheduled: Animal Yoga is at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 14 in the library activity room, behind the cultural hall of the Community Center (bring a yoga mat or beach towel); and The Tails Lego Challenge is at 11 a.m., Friday, July 16 in the library for kids 5 and up.
At the Payson Public Library the following is scheduled: 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Friday, July 9, Friday Feature Film, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom;” 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Monday, July 12, Monday Morning Movie, “Tom & Jerry;” 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 13, Tuesday’s Tasty Treats, “Slider” by Pete Hautman, for ages 8 to 14, registration is required, call 928-474-9260; 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 14, Book Art, ages 3 and up, “Duck! Rabbit!”
Book Club
The next topic of the Book Club is “Money, Possessions and Eternity” by Randy Alcon. His work is a comprehensive guide to what the Bible says about financial stewardship, generosity, materialism, retirement and more. Pick up the book on Amazon Prime for $15.99.
Meetings are every Thursday at 11 a.m. at Common Grounds, 219 S Colcord Road, beginning Thursday, July 15.
Back to School checklist
The Gila County Health and Emergency Management Department reminds parents to make sure their children are ready when Payson classes resume Monday, Aug. 2. Children need their birth certificates, immunizations and immunization records.
To schedule an appointment, call the Gila County Health Department at 928-474-1210.
Pine-Strawberry Christmas Toy Drive
The Mountain Village Foundation is collecting unwrapped toys, games, sports equipment and stocking stuffers for children up to 18 years.
Gifts are being collected through July 31 at the following locations:
Pine: The Early Bird Café; Ponderosa Market; Post Office (drop off toys at the counter in the lobby)
Strawberry: Linda’s Unique Treasures; Sportsman’s Chalet
Monetary donations can be mailed to MVF, P.O. Box 715, Pine, AZ 85544.
