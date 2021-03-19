Sons of the American Revolution
The Sons of the American Revolution will meet at 8 a.m., Saturday, March 20 at the Northern Gila County Genealogical Society Library, 309 E. Bonita.
The usual safety protocols will be observed. Bill Herzig will discuss Paul Revere.
Prospective members and guests are welcome to attend. For more information about the Sons of the American Revolution, contact Rim Country Chapter Registrar Paul Wescott, 928-474-7071 (leave a message) or email sar.pjwescott@posteo.net.
Lincoln Day Luncheon
The Gila County Republican Committee hosts their annual Lincoln Day Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 20 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. Speakers include Congressman Paul Gosar, Arizona Senate President Karen Fann along with Arizona Rep. Walt Blackman.
Tickets can be purchased at gilagop.com. For further information, call 928-478-8186.
Computer Meet-Up Club
The Payson Computer Meet-Up Club meets on the fourth Monday of the month via the Zoom videoconferencing app. This is a free club open to all residents of the Rim Country.
Our Zoom session opens shortly after 6 p.m. to provide “social time” for those attending before the actual meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is locked a few minutes later so latecomers will not disturb the speaker.
Our next meeting is Monday, March 22 when there will be a PowerPoint presentation discussing the relatively new solid state drive form format simply known as M.2. Those attending will learn the benefits of using such a storage device so they will be better prepared to decide if this is a component they want to consider including in their next computer purchase.
For those needing the Zoom meeting link, or just further information, feel free to contact via email to: ray@paysoncomputer.club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!