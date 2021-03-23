Arts, crafts and baked goods
The Pink Ladies will have an Arts & Crafts Spring & Easter Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, March 26 at the MHA Foundation Activity Center, 306 E. Aero Drive.
The sale features a great selection of baked goods, baby items, jewelry, kitchen items, totes, purses, bags, unique handmade quilted items and gift baskets.
Proceeds benefit MHA Foundation scholarships, grants, activities and programs for members of the Rim community. For more information, call MHAF at 928-472-2588.
P.E.O. meeting
Chapter DF of the P.E.O. meets virtually on Zoom at 10 a.m., Friday, March 26. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome. For more information, please call Bette at 602-625-1696.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!