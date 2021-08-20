Democrats meet
The Gila County Democrats are holding a committee meeting on Friday, Aug. 20. The meeting will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rumsey Park in ramada 3. All Democratic Precinct Committee Chairs, Democrats of Rim Country members, guests, and volunteers are invited. The focus will be on next steps in getting out the vote.
For more information, contact patedelen@gmail.com or call 808-284-1660.
Reagan Day Luncheon
The Gila County Republican Party’s Reagan Day Luncheon is Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.
Speakers are Congressman Dr. Paul Gosar, Congressman Andy Biggs, and candidate for U.S. Senate Jim Lamon.
Social time is at 11 a.m. with greet the candidates and raffle events. A buffet lunch will be at noon and Q&A with speakers.
Tickets are $75 each. Tickets by cash or check, call Shirley at 928-951-6774 or go online to purchase at www.gilagop.com (purchase button is above the flyer).
This is also the weekend of the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo, and candidates will be attending the rodeo Saturday night to greet people at the GCRC booth starting at 6 p.m.
Clothing distribution
Kaitie’s Closet will hold its next clothing distribution for children from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 25 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway. The distribution will be held indoors.
Good used clothing will be distributed. New shoes, new socks, and new underwear will be available, too. Some other new articles of clothing will be given out, as long as they last.
Keep in mind that children must be present to secure new shoes! For additional information call Bob at 928-951-2217.
NARFE luncheon
The Mogollon Chapter 1235 of the national association of active and retired federal employees will hold their no host luncheon on Aug. 25 at the Pinon Cafe, 1001 S. Beeline Highway. The meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. All active and retired federal employees are invited to attend. There is no speaker this month, just a short meeting and get together of friends.
For more information. call Pat at 928 468 6227.
PHS Alumni Mingle on Main
The Payson High School Class of 1971 plans a 50th Year Reunion Saturday, Oct. 2 at Rim Country BBQ, 202 W. Main St. The dinner is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is $25 per person. RSVP by Monday, Sept. 20 and send cash or check to Neloa Beeler, call 928-978-3352 for address.
The Steve Mercer Band plays on the restaurant’s patio from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. This part of the reunion is open to all PHS alumni for a $5 cover fee for the band. The PHS Class of 1971 invites fellow PHS graduates to join them for this part of the evening.
For more information call Charlene Creach, 928-951-5624; Shannon Branstetter, 928-595-0432; or Neloa Beeler, 928-978-3352.
Computer club
The Payson Computer Meet-Up Club meets via Zoom. This is a free club open to all residents of the Rim Country. The Zoom session opens shortly after 6 p.m. to provide social time; the actual meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. The meeting may be locked a few minutes later so latecomers will not disturb the speaker.
The Monday, Aug. 23 meeting features Judy Taylour, APCUG’s Advisor Chair. She will discuss Digital Asset Estate Planning. Even after you’ve died your identity is not safe. This presentation covers many ways our identity can be stolen and how we can prevent that from happening after we are no longer here. For those wanting to attend please contact ray@paysoncomputer.club.
