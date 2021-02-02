Roadmap to Women’s Health
Each week in February join the conversation on improving health for women in Arizona.
The first event is from 11 a.m. to noon, Friday, Feb. 5 via Zoom; register at us02web.zoom.us.
Roadmap to Women’s Health 2030 co-chair, Elise Lopez, who holds a doctorate in public health, facilitates a presentation and discussion on “How does childhood stress affect us as adults?”
Hosted by Arizona Family Health Partnership along with Roadmap co-chairs Dr. Monica J. Casper and Dr. Elise Lopez.
Celebrating Black History Month
Rim Country residents are invited to attend a two-part free documentary from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 5 and Friday, Feb. 12 at Messinger’s, 901 S. Westerly Road.
Hosted by Bettie Julkes, former academic counselor at Arizona State University, the documentaries are “Reconstruction — America after the Civil War,” showing Feb. 5, with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and free popcorn and “The End of Slavery, The Struggle for Equality, The Past That Still Affects Us Today,” showing Feb. 12.
If you need a ride, call Julkes at 480-814-0584.
The venue is large, so social distancing will be observed and masks are required.
Payson Inter-Agency meeting
The next Payson Inter-Agency meeting is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 11 via Zoom or call in.
The guest speaker is Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey.
Afterward, participants will have time to share information on upcoming events, announcements, messages or other community matters.
There will be a gift card drawing at the end of the meeting. Must be present to win.
If you would like any information or flyers to be displayed during “Share Time” email ebobier@gilacountyaz.gov no later than Monday, Feb. 8.
Online meeting link: https://gilacountyaz-gov.zoom.us/j/92466060724?pwd=MGN1c0ozZ1VGaWZLWmo0d2RNdkJRUT09
Meeting ID: 924 6606 0724
Passcode: 169917
Dial-in number: 669-900-9128
