COVID-19 testing
Gila County continues to offer free rapid PCR and antibody testing for COVID-19. To schedule an appointment call or text 928-200-7668.
Blood drive
The next Payson blood drives are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 18 at Culver’s of Payson, 805 E. Highway 260 and from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 29 at Sawmill Theatres, 201 W. Main St., Ste A.
To learn more and schedule an appointment to donate, visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
Democrats of Rim Country
The Democrats of Rim Country host Adrian Fontes, former Maricopa County recorder, at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 18 at ramada 4 at Rumsey Park.
Fontes’ office was responsible for maintaining voter files for than 2.6 million active registered voters in Maricopa County. Fontes will address issues about voting in Arizona, the Arizona Legislature, and the current “audit.”
Please attend — there will be pizza, drinks, and brownies available (or bring your own picnic lunch).
For more information about the Democrats of Rim Country, visit www.democratsofrimcountry.com
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, May 18 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The evening’s speaker is Lyle Rapaki of “Arizona Today,” a Prescott E-News program.
Rapaki, who is with Sentinel Intelligence Services, has been part of organizing the Arizona Senate audit of the Maricopa County election ballots, hand count, and Dominion counting machines.
Learn about marijuana at Doc Talk
The Banner Payson High Country Seniors hosts Chef Francis of Untamed Herbs (soon to be JARS) at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 19 in a Zoom presentation.
In November 2020 Arizona’s ballot measure to legalize marijuana passed. Among other actions, Proposition 207 legalized possession of as much as an ounce of marijuana for adults 21 and older and set up a licensing system for retail sales.
Chef Francis discusses recreational vs. medical marijuana, along with the effects and uses of THC vs. CBD products.
To register, call High Country Seniors at 928-596-4747.
Camera Club meets
The Rim Country Camera Club meets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 19 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church Lomona Lodge, 601 E. Highway 260. The club hosts, via Zoom, guest speaker Dr. Amy Novotny, who presents a program featuring her photography expedition to Antarctica.
All photography enthusiasts are welcome to attend in person or via Zoom. Contact sue@zencorp.net to be placed on the club’s email list.
Gila County Libertarian Party
The Gila County Libertarian Party meets at 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 19 at Denny’s Restaurant, 312 S. Beeline Highway. Just look for the Libertarian Party sign.
All Gila County residents interested in learning more about America’s third largest and fastest growing political party are welcome to attend.
For more information, visit http://gilaazlp.org or call 928-468-3576.
Electronics, household hazardous waste recycling
The Town of Payson, Gila County and Green Valley Water have teamed up to sponsor a free electronic and household hazardous waste recycling event from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 22 outside Payson Public Library. Acceptable items are specifically listed below, and this event is limited to Gila County households. No commercial hazardous waste will be accepted. For more information, call 928-472-5103 or 928-472-5106.
Electronics accepted include: amplifiers, audio equipment, cables and connections; cameras, computer equipment and accessories DVD, Blu-Ray players, DVRs, DirecTV, TiVo LCD flat screen TVs, monitors, phones, satellite receivers, speakers and microphones, tablets, VCRs, video cameras, video gaming equipment.
Hazardous household items accepted will include acids, adhesives, aerosol cans, ammunition, auto batteries, batteries, fire extinguishers, fluorescent lights, fuel and other fluids, herbicides, household cleaners, lawn and garden products, medical sharps medication/pharmaceuticals, mercury-containing items, motor oil, paints, passenger tires without rims, pesticides, propane tanks, solvents, household products labeled: Caution Combustible Corrosive Danger Flammable Poison Toxic Warning.
Arizona Flywheelers Tractor Show
There will be an Arizona Flywheelers Tractor Show at the Payson Concrete yard in Strawberry, Saturday, May 22. The show features antique tractors and engines, free fun for kids and adults. Food donations graciously accepted and a raffle will benefit the Pine-Strawberry Food Bank.
Ukulele Fun
Ukulele Fun has resumed meetings. All ages and skill levels are welcome to join. For time and location, call 928-595-2086.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!