COVID-19 vaccines
The Gila County Health Department offers Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at 110 W. Main St., Suite A.
Call 928-474-1210 for more information.
Tea Party meets
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The guest speaker is Thayer Vershoor, president of the Arizona Republican Assembly program (AzRA). The Republican Assemblies were active nationwide for many years, but were inactive for a while in Arizona until they reactivated during the Obama years. Vershoor will share about the program and other grassroots outreaches in Maricopa County and throughout the state. In addition, LD6 state Rep. Brenda Barton will share her experience at the Capitol last session. Her husband Bruce is a past president of AzRA.
Banner High Country Seniors programs on Zoom
Learn about the Delta variant of COVID-19 at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18 in a presentation by Alan Michels, M.D., Ponderosa Family Care.
A recent mutation, the Delta variant, is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S.
Symptoms are like those seen with the original coronavirus strain, including cough, headache, fever and sore throat.
What does this mean to people who have been fully vaccinated? Will we need booster shots?
What risks does this variant pose for those who are unvaccinated?
Join Dr. Michels when he discusses the Delta variant and its implications.
Learn about Foot Pain at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 25 with a presentation by Robert Evans, DPM.
Bunions, Morton’s neuromas, ingrown toenails, stress fractures, and many other conditions cause foot pain.
Join Dr. Evans as he discusses the cause of foot pain and ways to prevent and treat it. There will be time for open discussion.
Camera club meets
The next meeting of the Rim Country Camera Club is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
The program is “Adventures without Remorse — Staying Safe in the Wilderness” presented by Alicia Keller, a member of Tonto Search and Rescue.
Keller will discuss planning, packing field gear (including our cameras) and what to pay attention to while out enjoying nature.
Gila County Libertarian Party meets Wednesday
The next monthly meeting of the Gila County Libertarian Party is Wednesday, Aug. 18 at Denny’s Restaurant, 312 S. Beeline Highway. Just look for the Libertarian Party sign inside Denny’s. The meeting starts at 6 p.m., lasting about an hour. All Gila County residents interested in learning more about America’s third largest and fastest growing political party are welcome to attend. NEW — If you can’t make it to the meeting, we are now live-streaming our meetings via Zoom. Please check our website on Wednesday for the Zoom meeting connection details. Please visit http://gilaazlp.org or call 928-468-3576.
Breast Cancer Support
The monthly Breast Cancer Support Group meeting is from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 19 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.
All breast cancer survivors are welcome — whether you are one week or 30 years from your diagnosis — you gain fellowship, support, exchange ideas and know you are not alone.
For questions call Ilona, 928-472-3331 or Aggie, 480-540-7986.
Blood drive
Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Highway, hosts a Vitalant Community Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 20. To make an appointment visit vitalant.org/Banner.
Make paper beads
Adults and teens are invited to a “Crafternoon” at the Pine library at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 20 to learn to make paper beads with Kathy Morgan. The free program is in the library’s activity room behind the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center. Sign up in the library at 6124 W. Randall Place or email peagan.ihp@gmail.com.
Elks benefit raffle for veterans
The Payson Elks Lodge “Support Our Vets” fundraiser is a raffle for an AR-15 “Proud to Be An American” rifle, donated by KE ARMS of Phoenix and on display at Rim Country Guns, 513 S. Beeline Highway.
Tickets are $25 each or five for $100. All proceeds go to support veterans.
The drawing is at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 20 at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway. While the winner need not be present, they must qualify and comply with Arizona gun law regulations and registration.
Tickets are available at: American Legion #69, 709 E. Highway 260; Elks Lodge #2154, 1206 N. Beeline Highway; Miller Autoworks, 600 W. Main St.; Moose Lodge #852, 4211 E. Highway 260, Star Valley; Payson Chevron/Rim Liquor and Car Wash, 730 E. Highway 260.
Music in the Garden
Come out Saturday evenings through August to enjoy Music in the Garden — live performances in the courtyard at the EAC-Payson campus, 201 N. Mud Springs Road, off East Highway 260.
Upcoming performances:
• Saturday, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m. — Incidental Bluegrass with Dale Knighton, Tom Edney, Mark Sopeland and Roy Sandoval — a fun and entertaining acoustic blend of traditional and contemporary grassified tunes
• Saturday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. — Six Gal’n Hat with Jen Holly and Anne James — a local Payson band sharing our favorite songs in a variety of styles — folk, bluegrass, gospel, and Celtic; enjoy three-part harmony accompanied by fiddle, guitar, banjo, mandolin, cello, and bass, with some lively dancing thrown in to boot.
Donations are accepted and will go to the Friends of Rim Country Gila Community College to be used for scholarships.
Audition for Missoula Children’s Theatre
Auditions for the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) production of “Sleeping Beauty” take place at 4:15 p.m., Monday, Aug. 23 at the Payson High School auditorium. Those wishing to audition should arrive early and plan to stay for a full two hours.
Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition so bring a sack dinner. There is no participation fee.
Students in the first through 12th grade are encouraged to audition.
No advance preparation is necessary. Assistant directors will also be cast to aid in rehearsals throughout the week, and to take on essential backstage responsibilities.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. The MCT Tour Actor/Directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week from 4:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each day.
“Sleeping Beauty” will be presented at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28. The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency in Payson is brought to you by the Payson Longhorn Theatre and ArtBeat: Rhythm of the Rim with support from Plant Fair, Miller Autoworks, Payson Premier Dental and Iron Horse Signs.
For more information, contact Kathy Siler at kathy.siler@pusd10.org or 928-472-5775.
AWANA registration
Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway, hosts AWANA from 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., Thursday, starting Aug. 26.
The church provides a van for participant transportation from both Payson elementary schools and the Payson Christian School.
AWANA is open to all K-fifth graders in the community. There is a $20 registration fee to cover the costs of materials, if the fee is a hardship, please call the office at 928-474-9279 to check for available scholarship funds to cover the fee.
To register your child or get more information, call the office or come by. The office for Ponderosa Bible Church is at 102 Roundup Road. You will need to complete and sign the church’s transportation form for van service prior to us being able to transport your child to the church.
PHS Alumni Mingle on Main
The Payson High School Class of 1971 plans a 50th Year Reunion Saturday, Oct. 2 at Rim Country BBQ, 202 W. Main St. The dinner is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is $25 per person. RSVP by Monday, Sept. 20 and send cash or check to Neloa Beeler, call 928-978-3352 for address.
The Steve Mercer Band plays on the restaurant’s patio from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. This part of the reunion is open to all PHS Alumni for a $5 cover fee for the band. The PHS Class of 1971 invites fellow PHS graduates to join them for this part of the evening.
For more information call Charlene Creach, 928-951-5624; Shannon Branstetter, 928-595-0432; or Neloa Beeler, 928-978-3352.
Computer club
The Payson Computer Meet-Up Club meets the fourth Monday of the month via Zoom. This is a free club open to all residents of the Rim Country. The Zoom session opens shortly after 6 p.m. to provide social time; the actual meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. The meeting may be locked a few minutes later so latecomers will not disturb the speaker.
The Monday, Aug. 23 meeting features Judy Taylour, APCUG’s Advisor Chair. She will discuss Digital Asset Estate Planning. Even after you’ve died your identity is not safe. This presentation covers many ways our identity can be stolen and how we can prevent that from happening after we are no longer here. There are also many tips to make it easier for your digital executor to close your accounts.
For those wanting to attend please contact ray@paysoncomputer.club.
