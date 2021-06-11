Dollar Day at landfill, brush pit operating
Gila County’s monthly Dollar Day at the Buckhead Mesa Landfill, north of Payson, is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, June 12. Dollar Day is the second Saturday of each month.
Landfill staff reminds residents to tarp, cover and secure the trash — and make sure to bring coins or a $1 bill if you’re hauling a load to the landfill. Bring driver’s license or other valid documentation to show residency — the Dollar Day discount is for Gila County residents, and does not apply to commercial haulers.
The Blattner Brush Pit, on East Highway 260 at milepost 259.7, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays only. Details are available from Frank Aspeslagh at 928-978-8765.
Rock club has parking lot show and sale
The Payson Rimstones Rock Club plans a parking lot show and sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday June 12 in the east parking lot by Big Lots on Highway 260.
All proceeds go toward supporting STEM scholarships for graduating Payson High School students and students who are residents of northern Gila County attending a college of their choice, as well as books and educational materials for the local elementary schools and public libraries. The Payson Rimstones Rock Club, Inc., is a 501©(3) nonprofit gem and mineral club setting aside funding for the higher and/or better education of our local students.
Concert in the Park
Back To The Fifties is a family band that specializes in the fabulous rock ‘n’ roll music of the late ‘50s and early ‘60s. Their free performance is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, June 12 in Green Valley Park.
Veterans Coffee Time
All veterans and active duty service members are welcome to join the Overcomers Fellowship for free donuts and coffee from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Tuesdays at 1000 N. Easy St. (at the corner of Sherwood and Easy). The Overcomers Church, Arizona Care Hospice, and BoSa Donuts sponsor the program.
Tea Party hosts U.S. Senate candidate
The Payson Tea Party hosts U.S. senatorial candidate Jim Lamon at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. He hopes to unseat Democrat Mark Kelly in 2022. He will speak on “Stop Illegal Immigration, America First Jobs, and End ‘Politics as Usual.’” For details email paysonteaparty@gmail.com.
Powwow dignitary hosted by camera club
Manuel Lucero IV, president of the Prescott Powwow and assistant director of The Museum of Indigenous People, offers a Zoom program to the Rim Country Camera Club at 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 16 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church Lomona Lodge, 601 E. Highway 260.
Lucero will share some do’s and don’ts about photography at the Powwow, held annually for the last 15 years. The presentation will help prepare members for a visit to the Powwow in September 2021.
Those interested in attending the meeting via Zoom may contact Sue Zen (sue@zencorp.net) to be added to the club’s mailing list.
Breast Cancer Support Group
The Breast Cancer Support Group holds its first meeting in over a year this month from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., Thursday, June 17 at the Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. All breast cancer survivors —be it newly diagnosed or 40 years ago — are invited. You will gain information, insight, and support from each other because we have all “been there, done that.” Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, no food is furnished, so bring a snack to enjoy during the meeting. For questions, call Ilona at 928-472-3331.
