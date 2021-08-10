COVID-19 vaccines
The Gila County Health Department offers Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at 110 W. Main St., Suite A.
Call 928-474-1210 for more information.
Elks benefit raffle for veterans
The Payson Elks Lodge “Support Our Vets” fundraiser is a raffle for an AR-15 “Proud to Be An American” rifle, donated by KE ARMS of Phoenix and on display at Rim Country Guns, 513 S. Beeline Highway.
Tickets are $25 each or five for $100. All proceeds go to support veterans.
The drawing is at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 20 at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway. While the winner need not be present, they must qualify and comply with Arizona law gun regulations and registration.
Tickets are available at: American Legion #69, 709 E. Highway 260; Elks Lodge #2154, 1206 N. Beeline Highway; Miller Autoworks, 600 W. Main St.; Moose Lodge #852, 4211 E. Highway 260, Star Valley; Payson Chevron/Rim Liquor and Car Wash, 730 E. Highway 260.
AWANA registration
Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway, hosts AWANA from 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., Thursday, starting Aug. 26.
The church provides a van for participant transportation from both Payson elementary schools and the Payson Christian School.
AWANA is open to all K-fifth graders in the community. There is a $20 registration fee to cover the costs of materials, if the fee is a hardship, please call the office at 928-474-9279 to check for available scholarship funds to cover the fee.
To register your child or get more information, call the office or come by. The office for Ponderosa Bible Church is at 102 Roundup Road. You will need to complete and sign the church’s transportation form for van service prior to us being able to transport your child to the church.
Democrats of Rim Country host candidate
The Democrats of Rim Country host Kris Mayes, candidate for Attorney General and former Arizona Corporation Commissioner Tuesday, Aug. 10 at the Crosswinds Restaurant at the Payson Airport. Come at 11:30 a.m. to order lunch; the meeting is from noon to 1 p.m.
For more information about the Democrats of Rim Country, visit www.democratsofrimcountry.com.
Payson Art League
The Payson Art League holds its general monthly meeting at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. The guest speaker is Suzie Almblade, who will conduct a watercolor demonstration.
Parade entries sought
The Kiwanis Club will host the August Rodeo Parade on Saturday, Aug. 21. The theme of the parade is Mardi Gras. Entries are due by Tuesday, Aug. 10. Applications are on the Kiwanis Club website, ZaneGreyKiwanis.com; at the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce office; or by calling 928-978-5105.
Tea Party meeting
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.
The guest speaker is James Goughnour, Arizona Game and Fish Department Commissioner and Payson resident. He will share what the commission does and its role.
Music in the Garden
Music in the Garden is offered every Saturday during the month of August and each program features a different musical group.
Come out at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14 to Eastern Arizona College – Payson for Music in the Garden sponsored by Friends of Rim Country Gila Community College. Cinnamon Twist, a Celtic American band, plays acoustic songs and ballads.
Jazz concert
Due to new CDC guidelines, the Payson Community Presbyterian Church has asked that seating at the 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 15 jazz concert at the church, 800 W. Main St., be scaled back. Seating is limited to only jazz patrons and members of the church. Everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing. An RSVP is necessary, send to gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com. Pastor Trish said that there will be masks available for those who don’t have them.
