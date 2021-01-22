March for Life
New Beginnings Pregnancy and Parenting Center hosts a March for Life sign waving from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 23. The public is invited.
Participants will stand with pro-life signs on the sidewalks along both sides of Highway 87, from the Sawmill Crossing to Bonita Street. Parking will be available at Expedition Church, 301 S. Colcord, and at the east end of the Sawmill Crossing. Signs will be available at both locations.
Computer Club
The Payson Computer Meet-Up Club meets the fourth Monday of the month via the Zoom videoconferencing app. This is a free club open to all residents of the Rim Country.
The Zoom session opens shortly after 6 p.m. to provide “social time” for those attending before the actual meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is locked a few minutes later so latecomers will not disturb the speaker.
The next meeting is Monday, Jan. 25. The guest speaker is Sam Esochea of the ITDGroup LLC Computer Services in Payson. He hosts an “Ask The Experts” segment. This is the time to ask computer-related questions.
For those needing the Zoom meeting link, or just further information, contact via email ray@paysoncomputer.club.
Clothing distribution
Kaitie’s Closet will hold its first 2021 clothing distribution for children from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 27 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway.
In addition to gently used clothing, including laundered jackets/coats, there will be new shoes, new socks, and new underwear available. Children must be present to receive new shoes. Everyone will be required to wear masks in the building.
For additional information, call Bob at 928-951-2217.
Community drug disposal event
The Gila County Community Drug Task Force and Arizona Youth Partnership is hosting a Community Dispose-A-Med Drive-Thru from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 30 at the Payson Police Department, 303 N. Beeline Highway #B. The PPD, Gila County Sheriff’s Office, KMOG, the Arizona Counter Drug Task Force and Community Bridges, Inc., are co-sponsors of the event.
The disposal event cannot accept needles, inhalers or liquids. Participants must wear masks and personal protective equipment.
For more information, prevention resources or to connect with local coalitions go to www.azpreventionresource.com, www.ngccdtf.org, or www.azyp.org.
Fall Prevention – Don’t Be a Statistic
One in four Americans aged 65-plus falls each year. Every 11 seconds, an older adult is treated in the ER for a fall; every 19 minutes, an older adult dies from a fall. Each year, 3 million older people are treated in the ER for fall-related injuries. Over 800,000 patients a year are hospitalized because of a fall, with 300,000 hospitalized for hip fractures. Falls are the most common cause of traumatic brain injuries. Join Michael Ward, R.N., at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 27 online to discuss common ways to safeguard your home and protect yourself from falls.
To register for a Doc Talk, call High Country Seniors at 928-596-4747. We need your name, phone number and email address. You will receive an email with a link to click to attend the meeting. If you don’t have a computer or iPad, you can attend the meeting by phone.
