Tea Party meets
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, March 30 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway.
The speaker is Jeremy Wood, president of Great State Alliance, whose mission is “To Protect and Preserve the Constitutional Liberties of Businesses, Churches, Schools, and Communities.”
Tea Party officials are issuing a special invitation for members of the business community and church leadership to attend this meeting. A business outreach social event with GSA is tentatively planned for April.
Free children’s clothing
The next Kaitie’s Closet clothing distribution for children is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 31 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway. It will be held indoors and all participants must wear a mask.
Gently used clothing will be available, including laundered coats and jackets. New clothing, including new shoes, new socks, new underwear and some new garments are also available.
Children who did not get new shoes last month are able to secure new shoes in March. To get shoes, children must be present and wearing socks.
For additional information contact Bob at 928-951-2217.
Fly Fishing class
Fly Fishing 101, for those 16 and older, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 10 at Green Valley Park, 1000 W. Country Club Drive.
The cost is $15. More information is available at www.paysonparks.com.
Golf tournament
The Payson Golf Club Longhorn Charity Tournament is from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 10 at the Payson Golf Club, 1504 W. Country Club Drive.
The cost is $49 per person, which provides a cart, green fee, burger bar and prizes. The funds raised will go to RVN3 Charity to replace the PUSD Longhorn gym floor.
Learn about garden pests and disease online
Aphids range in color from green to pink and black — feeding on soft new growth, and secreting sticky “honeydew” as they feed, which can spur the growth of sooty mold on your plants.
Caterpillars such as cabbageworms and loopers eat holes in your vegetables — they’re particularly partial to those in the brassica family such as cabbage, broccoli, Brussels sprouts and kale; plus tomatoes, cucumbers and more.
Squash bugs, thrips, spider mites, mealy bugs and scale insects — the range of common garden pests in Arizona is as diverse as your carefully tended plants. Fortunately, Suzan Miller-Hoover has firsthand experience with garden insects and diseases common to vegetables and flowers from volunteering with the Payson Community Garden. She explains how to recognize the insects and effectively treat them at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 1 online as the guest presenter at the weekly gardening webinar.
Free and hosted online as a collaboration with the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Gila County, the Zoom link for the presentation is arizona.zoom.us/j/85948992258.
The University of Arizona Gila County Cooperative Extension Agent Chris Jones hosts this series.
Want to be added to an email invite list for these gardening and horticulture workshops? Call Jones at 928-402-8586 or email ckjones@email.arizona.edu.
Future topics:
• April 8: Microbes and Mulch for Your Garden
• April 15: Tomatoes Galore
