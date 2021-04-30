Art aFlame
Visit the PIEbar, 5096 N. Hwy. 87, Strawberry from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, May 1 for a socially distanced outdoor fire art extravaganza. Art aFlame benefits Arizona Wild Fire Prevention and features flaming art, performance, vendors and more. Tickets, purchased online at brownpapertickets.com/event/5105804 are $20; at the door the cost is $25.
Sponsors are Yavapai Bottled Gas; Little Stinkers; Stodghill Excavating; PIEbar; and Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction, Inc.
Day of Prayer
The length and severity of the drought in the region is having a growing negative impact upon forests, wildlife and many individuals and families in the area.
They invite all of Rim Country to join in a non-denominational Day of Prayer on Sunday, May 2 asking for a blessing from heaven to restore moisture to our area.
Tea Party speaker
The Payson Tea Party hosts Arizona Representative Mark Finchem from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, May 4 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson.
Finchem, originator of the Stop the Steal movement, organized the December 2020 10-hour unofficial hearing with Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, on suspected election fraud in Maricopa County. He has been instrumental in getting the Arizona Senate formal audit set up.
Finchem served 21 years as a public safety officer providing emergency medical, fire suppression and law enforcement services in Michigan, then moved to the Tucson area and became a rancher and Realtor.
Finchem has filed to run for Arizona Secretary of State in 2022.
If you want to receive notice of speakers, contact us at paysonteaparty@gmail.com. Visit www.paysonteaparty.org to learn about the Tea Party’s mission, goals and principles.
Golf Tourney
A charity golf tournament for Time Out Inc. is at 8 a.m., Saturday, May 15 at the Payson Golf Club.
The Knauss Foundation is the event’s major sponsor. The cost is $90 per person with member discounts. There are first and second place prizes, a 50-50 drawing, other prizes and lunch is included in the price.
Contact Gary Cordell, 928-970-1584 with team names by May 11, or email gary@garycordell.com.
Community Yard Sale
The Payson Community Presbyterian Church hosts its Deacon’s Community Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 29. There is a $10 fee for space rental.
The church is at 800 W. Main St., Payson; for details call 928-474-2059 or stop by the Presbyterian Church Office to pick a space; office hours are 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.
Register for Mogollon Monster Mudda
Registration is open for the 2021 Mogollon Monster Mudda 5K Mud Run. It closes Monday, May 31. Sign up before May 10 to take advantage of the best rates. The cost is $65.
The event is Saturday, June 19 at the Payson Multi-Event Center.
The KidZ Monster Mudda Course is set for Friday, June 18 for ages 6 to 11. The youngsters have their own course with over 20 awesome obstacles.
The cost is $25.
Making a popular return this year is the Monster Gladiator Challenge. Register in the Elite Heats to be in the running for this challenge.
For details, go to the Payson Parks website https://paysonrimcountry.com or call 928- 472-5110 or email tourism@paysonaz.gov.
Online forum about teen mental health
What a stressful year that past 12 months have been — school closures and distance learning, cancellation of athletics, arts and culture. How can you help your kids cope with stress and depression? Teachers, parents and guardians are welcome to join a free online forum a 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 4 on Zoom.
Hosted by Frontera Arizona EMPACT Suicide Prevention Center, the online forum will explore ways to support teens who are grappling with mental health challenges, how to talk to them about alcohol, drugs and peer pressure.
The forum is free, and organizers hope more teachers, parents and guardians from throughout Gila County will attend, learn together — and share.
To sign up and have the Zoom website address emailed to you, email Stefanie.Cary@lafrontera-empact.org.
