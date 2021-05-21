Electronics, household hazardous waste recycling
The Town of Payson, Gila County and Green Valley Water are sponsoring a free electronic and household hazardous waste recycling event from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 22 outside the Payson Public Library. The event is limited to Gila County households. No commercial hazardous waste will be accepted. For more information, call 928-472-5103 or 928-472-5106.
Electronics accepted include: amplifiers, audio equipment, cables and connections; cameras, computer equipment and accessories, DVD, Blu-Ray players, DVRs, DirecTV, TiVo LCD flat screen TVs, monitors, phones, satellite receivers, speakers and microphones, tablets, VCRs, video cameras, and video gaming equipment.
Hazardous household items accepted will include acids, adhesives, aerosol cans, ammunition, auto batteries, batteries, fire extinguishers, fluorescent lights, fuel and other fluids, herbicides, household cleaners, lawn and garden products, medical sharps medication/pharmaceuticals, mercury-containing items, motor oil, paints, passenger tires without rims, pesticides, propane tanks, solvents, household products labeled: Caution Combustible Corrosive Danger Flammable Poison Toxic Warning.
Tractor Show
There will be an Arizona Flywheelers Tractor Show at the Payson Concrete yard in Strawberry, Saturday, May 22. The show features antique tractors and engines, free fun for kids and adults. Food donations graciously accepted and a raffle will benefit the Pine-Strawberry Food Bank.
Republican Club of Rim Country
The Rim Country Republican meets on Monday, May 24 at the Payson Golf Club. Members and guests may gather at 11 a.m. to order lunch and socialize. Beginning at 11:30 a.m., Gila County Dist. 1 Supervisor Steve Christensen will talk about his work with the county. Also speaking is congressional candidate David Marshal. Everyone is welcome. For details call Carol McCauley at 928-474-3064.
Meditation & book discussion
A Mindfulness Meditation and Book Discussion program is from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays at Payson United Methodist Church, Room 201, 414 N. Easy St. Call 928-978-6424 for more information.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesdays at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway, doors open at 5:35 p.m.
Speakers for Tuesday, May 25 are Arizona Corporation Commissioner Jim O’Connor, and candidate for the ACC in the 2022 election, Nick Myers. Come find out what the commission does and why it is so important.
Last free clothing distribution for season
Kaitie’s Closet’s May clothing distribution for children is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 26 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway. In addition to gently used clothing, some new clothing will also be available. New shoes for children who did not receive shoes in April will be provided. They must be present and wearing socks.
In addition, new underwear and new socks will be available to all children.
There will be no clothing distribution in June. For more information, call Bob at 928-951-2217.
Community Yard Sale
The Payson Community Presbyterian Church hosts its Deacon’s Community Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 29. The church is at 800 W. Main St. For details call 928-474-2059.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!