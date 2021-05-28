PHS Graduation
The Payson High School Class of 2021 graduates tonight, Friday, May 28 at ceremonies on the PHS football field.
The graduation ceremony is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Memorial Day events
The annual Memorial Day Arts & Crafts Festival at the Pine Strawberry Community Center is Saturday and Sunday.
Down in Young another three-day celebration is planned.
Payson’s Patriotic Events Committee will mark the day with a special video on Facebook at “Adventure Payson” and online at www.paysonrimcountry.com.
Payson Flycasters and TU Chapter meet May 29
The group gathers informally at 8:30 a.m. for coffee at a Green Valley Lake ramada (east side of the park) and with the meeting starting at 9 a.m. The plan is to discuss our fishing and conservation plans for the summer. Bring your fish stories. We will also elect the new TU board and discuss new conservation and education fundraising ideas. For details go to www.paysonflycasters.org and send us a contact email.
Blood drive
A Vitalant Blood Drive is at the Banner Payson High Country Seniors from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 1.
High Country Seniors is at 215 N Beeline Highway.
Call 877-25-VITAL (258-4825) or visit Bloodhero.com (sponsor code: HighCountrySeniors) to make an appointment.
Vitalant provides the blood for the Banner Payson Medical Center, so this is a great way to support the community.
Protect your home from fire
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, June 1 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. Fire Department Fuels Manager Kevin McCulley is the guest speaker. He will discuss the Fire Adaptive Community Ordinance along with members of the FAC Committee and the services they provide to help homeowners evaluate the safety of their homes should a big fire surround Payson. He will also bring the Simulator Table to demonstrate the effects of wind speed spreading a fire through town and other effects. The FACC is looking for volunteers to serve the PFD and community in educating and performing tasks to help Firewise our community. For details call Shirley at 928-951-6774.
Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus
The Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 2 at Rumsey Park, ramada 3. Bring a picnic lunch and something to drink. All women who are interested in women’s issues related to the larger concerns of health care, reproductive rights, immigrant neighbors, education, the environment, and gun safety are invited. For more information, email patedelen@gmail.com.
