Payson, AZ (85541)

Today

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.