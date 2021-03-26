NIRA College Rodeo
For the first time, the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s Grand Canyon Region will be hosted at Payson’s Multi-Event Center. The event is from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, March 27 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, March 28. The Payson Event Center is at 1400 S. Beeline Highway.
Enjoy bareback riding, barrel racing, breakaway roping, bull riding, goat tying, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, and tie-down roping. Events begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 and at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 28.
Tea Party meets
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, March 30 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline.
The speaker is Jeremy Wood, president of Great State Alliance, whose mission is “To Protect and Preserve the Constitutional Liberties of Businesses, Churches, Schools, and Communities.”
Tea Party officials are issuing a special invitation for members of the business community and church leadership to attend this meeting.
Kaitie’s Closet free children’s clothing
The next Kaitie’s Closet clothing distribution for children is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 31 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway. It will be held indoors and all participants must wear a mask.
Gently used clothing will be available, including laundered coats and jackets. New clothing, including new shoes, new socks, new underwear and some new garments are also available.
Children who did not get new shoes last month can get new shoes in March. To get shoes, children must be present and wearing socks.
For additional information, contact Bob at 928-951-2217.
April blood drive
A Payson Community Blood Drive is planned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, April 26 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Highway 260.
While all donors of all blood types are in demand, there’s a critical need for type O — the universal blood.
People who have received a COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to give blood, provided general eligibility requirements are met.
All blood donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies. For a blood donation appointment visit www.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.
