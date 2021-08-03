Jazz concert seating limited
Due to new CDC guidelines, the Payson Community Presbyterian Church has asked that seating at the Aug. 15 jazz concert at the church, 800 W. Main St., be scaled back. Seating is limited to only jazz patrons and members of the church. Everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing. An RSVP is necessary, send to gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com. Pastor Trish said that there will be masks available for those who don’t have them.
COVID-19 vaccines
The Gila County Health Department offers Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at 110 W. Main St., Suite A.
Call 928-474-1210 for more information.
Tea Party hosts candidate
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 3 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The speaker is David Marshall, a candidate for the LD 6 House of Representatives seat. Current Rep. Walt Blackman is running for Congress, Marshall has stepped up to represent the district in the Arizona House. He is a retired Santa Ana, Calif. undercover police officer and currently a pastor for the Calvary Chapel Church in Snowflake.
Pine Library events
Toddler Time returns to the Pine library, 6124 W. Randall Place, at 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4. The program is for youngsters ages 18 months to 3 years and their caregivers, who must stay with the children. The program includes play, reading, singing and creative activities.
Family Story Time is at 10:30 a.m., Thursday at the Pine library. It is open to kids of all ages to read, learn, create, sing and have fun.
Call the library at 928-476-3678 for details.
Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus
The Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus meets on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at the meeting room off the Mazatzal Casino’s Cedar Ridge Restaurant. Come at 11:30 a.m. to socialize and eat lunch; the meeting is from noon to 1 p.m.
The caucus welcomes all women who are interested in women’s issues related to the larger concerns of health care, reproductive rights, immigrant families, education, our environment, and gun safety. For more information, email patedelen@gmail.com.
Rumsey Park Party
The Town of Payson hosts the Rumsey Park Party from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 7. There will be food vendors, a cornhole tournament and beer garden. Admission and parking are free. Each vendor sets their own cost, so bring cash (although some take a card) for vendors and activities. Food trucks include My Gyro, Indian Frybread, Philly Up, Hibachibot and Hot dogs. For more information or to pre-register for cornhole, visit https://bit.ly/2Vhhu19. Get more information at https://paysonrimcountry.com.
Rodeo Parade entries sought
The Kiwanis club will host the August Rodeo Parade on Saturday, Aug. 21. The theme of the parade is Mardi Gras. Entries are due by Tuesday, Aug. 10. Applications are on the Kiwanis Club website, ZaneGreyKiwanis.com; at the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce office; or by calling 928-978-5105.
Payson Family History Center open
The Payson Family History Center, 913 S. Ponderosa St., in the LDS church building, is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday. Consultants are available to provide assistance in genealogy research.
