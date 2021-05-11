COVID-19 vaccines and testing
The Payson office of the Gila County Health Department is scheduling for Moderna vaccines. Supply is limited. To schedule an appointment call 928-474-1210.
The Payson office of the Gila County Health Department is at 110 W. Main St., Ste. A.
Gila County continues to offer free rapid PCR and antibody testing for COVID-19. To schedule an appointment call or text 928-200-7668.
Time Out Inc. Golf Tourney
A charity golf tournament for Time Out Inc. is at 8 a.m., Saturday, May 15 at the Payson Golf Club.
The Knauss Foundation is the event’s major sponsor. The cost is $90 per person with member discounts. There are first and second place prizes, a 50-50 drawing, other prizes and lunch is included in the price.
Contact Gary Cordell, 928-970-1584, with team names by May 11, or email gary@garycordell.com.
Tea Party meets
Tea Party meetings are held weekly from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway.
At its Tuesday, May 11 meeting the Payson Tea Party hosts speaker Steve Gaynor, president of Arizona Fair Map.
This year the Arizona Redistricting Commission redistricts the state’s Congressional, Legislative, Supervisory and precinct level districts based on the 2020 Census data.
Arizona Fair Maps’ goal is to motivate the Independent Redistrict Commission to design redistricting maps, based on the 2020 Census, and the equal population of each district.
The Independent Redistricting Commission must follow the specified priority of rules, starting with Communities of Interest, which were not followed in 2011.
The Census shows that seven states have gained a congressional district and seven have lost a district because of shifting national population trends.
It was thought that Arizona would gain a 10th congressional district, but that did not happen, however population trends within the state will require adjustments to district boundaries.
Wallen honored by Masons
The Grand Lodge of Masons in Arizona and Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70 present a 75-year Masonic Apron to Brother John Wallen Tuesday, May 11. All Brother Master Masons are invited to attend the event at the Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge, 200 E. Rancho Road. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the presentation program starts at 7 p.m.
Upcoming Doc Talks
All Doc Talks, hosted by High Country Seniors, are held on Zoom. To register, call High Country Seniors at 928-596-4747. You will need to provide your name, phone number and email address. You will receive an email with a link to click to attend the meeting. If you don’t have a computer or iPad, you can attend the meeting by phone.
Hospital Update – 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 12 with Hoyt Skabelund, CEO, Banner Payson Medical Center. Besides introducing himself to the community, Skabelund will give an update on new programs and services available, new physicians and clinicians who have joined the community and plans for the future.
Marijuana – 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 19 with Chef Francis, Untamed Herbs.
In November 2020, Arizona’s ballot measure to legalize recreational use of marijuana passed. Among other actions, Proposition 207 legalized possession of as much as an ounce of marijuana for adults 21 and older and set up a licensing system for retail sales. Chef Francis will talk about recreational vs. medical marijuana and the effects and uses of THC vs. CBD products.
Archaeological Society
The Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society continues to operate under COVID-19 guidelines, which will continue through the spring. It has joined forces with the San Tan Chapter to provide both speakers via the Zoom platform and outings for members of both chapters.
The next San Tan Zoom presentation is at 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 12 by Rich Lange who will provide a preview of the Homol’ovi tour. Lange was the associate director for the Homol’ovi Research Program, completed by the Arizona State Museum. He has directed land surveys at Homol’ovi and took part in a number of excavations at the Homol’ovi sites and at Rock Art Ranch.
The Rim Country Chapter is providing the outings for both chapters. These trips are limited in number of participants and require masks and social distancing. For May, a local outing is planned May 21 to Risser Ruins and the Zane Grey Cabin, as well as the nearby Rim Country Museum, which includes Risser Ruin artifacts.
A major field trip/overnight is planned for June 3 and June 4. On June 3, Rich Lange will lead tours of Homol’ovi III, with additional visits to Homol’vi I and II, and to Homol’ovi IV, if wind, time and heat permit. On June 4, there will be an additional trip to Rock Art Ranch, possibly followed by drive-by tours of Chevelon Pueblo and the old Mormon fort at Obed.
To join the Rim Country Chapter for 2021, so you can access Zoom talks or participate in planned field trips (or to renew your membership), please contact chapter treasurer, Dennis Dubose, at dadubose@gmail.com.
P.E.O. meets
Chapter DF of the P.E.O. meets virtually via Zoom at 10 a.m., Friday, May 14. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome. For more information call Bette, 602-625-1696.
Crafternoon at Pine Library
Adults and teens in the Pine and Strawberry area are invited to a Crafternoon at the Pine library at 1 p.m., Friday, May 14. The project is making a Hobbit Wreath. The event is free and takes place in the library’s activity room. To sign up, visit the library at 6124 W. Randall Place in Pine or email peagan.ihp@gmail.com.
Star Valley Community Garden hosts two events
Two events are planned at the Star Valley Community Garden Saturday, May 15. The first is at 5 p.m. and features gardener Kathy Abbot, who is a nurse at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. She will instruct a class on how to operate the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) that was recently installed at the community garden. The MHA Foundation donated the AED to the community garden. Following the class, the garden’s annual Ladybug Launch will take place.
Book signing planned
Faith James is signing copies of her book, “Tender Victories” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 15 at Christian Gifts and Home Décor, 814 N. Beeline Highway, Ste. A, (northwest side of Swiss Village Shops).
Blood drives
Nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant urges all eligible donors to make an appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma. As a token of thanks, all those who come to give May 1 through May 25 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card, while May 26 through June 1 holiday week donors will receive a Vitalant ball cap — redeemable via email. To learn more and schedule an appointment to donate, please visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
The next Payson blood drives are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 18 at Culver’s of Payson, 805 E. Highway 260 and from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 29 at Sawmill Theatres, 201 W. Main St., Suite A.
