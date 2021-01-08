Market On the Move here Saturday
Payson and Rim Country residents can again take part in the food budget stretching Market On the Move (MOM) program from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 9 at the parking lot of Sawmill Crossing.
With MOM, a $15 cash donation earns participants up to 60 pounds of produce and/or groceries to share with family, friends and those they know who may be in need. Selections vary month to month. Please bring something to transport these items. All varieties are while supplies last. First come, first served. Market On the Move is the second Saturday of every month through May.
Toastmasters meet
Don’t be an oaf, but remember the OAF: One Absolute Fact. – Toastmasters can improve your life. Improve your life, have fun, learn new social skills, and see.
The Payson Toastmasters Club meets from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays. For more information, ask Barbara at 480-510-1767.
Payson Blood Drives
Two dozen donors are still needed for Payson’s next blood drive Jan. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the dining hall of the Expedition Church, 301 S. Colcord Rd. Healthy donors are urged to sign up online to give a pint; your donation can save up to three lives – and as an added and personal bonus, each pint gets tested for antibodies to COVID-19. Pick from your choice of time slots, schedule your own appointment conveniently online at bloodhero.com (search by zip code 85541); or call 877-25-VITAL.
You want to donate, but are unavailable on that day? Sign-up for the next one, Jan. 25, when more than 100 donors are needed during a 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. drive at Payson Community Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy. 260.
Archaeological group meets via Zoom
The Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society is evolving with COVID-19 and the times. The group has joined forces with the San Tan Chapter to provide both speakers via the Zoom platform and outings for members of both chapters.
The next San Tan Zoom presentation, at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 13 will be by Dr. Annalisa Alvrus, entitled “Vampires, Witches and Zombies, Oh My!” This will include a cross-cultural perspective of the role of beliefs and religion in understanding death, across cultures.
The Rim Country Chapter will provide the outings for both chapters. These trips are limited in the number of participants and require masks and social distancing. Upcoming outings include a trip to the Heiroglyphic Trail in Gold Canyon, led by Kim Gilles, Saturday, Jan. 16 and a trip to Tonto National Monument for a National Park Service guided tour of the Upper Ruin on the weekend of Saturday, Jan. 23. To join the Rim Country Chapter for 2021, so you can access Zoom talks or participate in planned field trips (or to renew your membership), please contact chapter treasurer, Dennis DuBose, at dadubose@gmail.com.
Rabies in Arizona webinar
Learn more about rabies in Arizona during a free webinar from 11 a.m. to –noon, Thursday Jan. 14, hosted by the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Gila County.
Weekly Zoom webinars explore a variety of horticultural and natural resource topics relevant to the environmental conditions and residential concerns of Gila County, and hosted each week by Cooperative Extension Agent Chris Jones. Login at arizona.zoom.us/j/83377806479.
Register for free virtual diabetes workshop
Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens along with Pinal County Public Health Services District is hosting a free, virtual Healthy Living with Diabetes Workshop beginning Feb. 4 and meeting over Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday for six weeks.
The course covers healthy eating, menu planning, exercise to manage blood glucose and improve strength, flexibility, and endurance. Each participant will receive a Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions book. The workshop information is beneficial to those living with pre-diabetes and diabetes. Space is limited. Contact maryg@pgcsc.org to register by the Jan. 31 deadline.
