Tea Party hosts
U.S. Senate candidateThe Payson Tea Party hosts U.S. senatorial candidate Jim Lamon at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. He hopes to unseat Democrat Mark Kelly in 2022. He will speak on “Stop Illegal Immigration, America First Jobs, and End ‘Politics as Usual.’” For details email paysonteaparty@gmail.com.
Library programs
As part of its Summer Reading Program, the Pine library, 6124 Randall Place, hosts a program on Wildlife Rescue and Owl Pellets with Delphia Strickland, from Wildlife Rescue at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 16 in the library activity room behind the cultural hall at the Pine Strawberry Community Center.
Each participating family may dissect an owl pellet. Organizers ask that everyone bring a donation of a roll of paper towels. The program is open to all ages.
It plans a Pre-School Safari at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 17 at the library activity room for children ages 1 to 5 with a caregiver.
Powwow dignitary
hosted by camera clubManuel Lucero IV, president of the Prescott Powwow and assistant director of The Museum of Indigenous People, offers a Zoom program to the Rim Country Camera Club at 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 16 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church Lomona Lodge, 601 E. Highway 260.
Lucero will share some do’s and don’ts about photography at the powwow, held annually for the last 15 years. The presentation will help prepare members for a visit to the powwow in September 2021.
Those interested in attending the meeting via Zoom may contact Sue Zen (sue@zencorp.net) to be added to the club’s mailing list.
Breast Cancer
Support GroupThe Breast Cancer Support Group holds its first meeting in over a year this month from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., Thursday, June 17 at the Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. All breast cancer survivors — be it newly diagnosed or 40 years ago — are invited. You will gain information, insight, and support from each other because we have all “been there, done that.” Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, no food is furnished, so bring a snack to enjoy during the meeting. For questions, call Ilona at 928-472-3331.
I do believe that Daniel McCarthy of the Patriot Party of Arizona will be our next Governor. Finally another Real Constitutional Conservative like Wendy Rogers. Slowly we are taking back Arizona
