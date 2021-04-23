Blattner Brush Pit
Blattner Brush Pit on E. Hwy. 260 at Mile Post 259.7 is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays only. Details are available from Frank Aspeslagh, 928-978-8765.
DEA National Take Back Day
The DEA National Take Back Day is Saturday, April 24. Properly dispose of old medications, including pills, patches, powders and ointments at the Gila County Health & Emergency Management office, 110 W. Main St., Payson, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; the Pine post office, 3847, N. Hwy. 87, from 10 a.m. to noon; and the fire station in Tonto Basin, 46189, N. Hwy. 188, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Drop-off points cannot accept liquids, inhalers or needles.
Will You Be Our Neighbor?
The Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., is celebrating Mr. Rogers Day from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, April 25.
Activities include: Communi-Tree, Banana Splits, Mr. Rogers Theater, Mr. Rogers Photo-Op, Puppet Center.
April blood drive
A Payson Community Blood Drive is planned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, April 26 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy. 260
People who have received a COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to give blood, provided general eligibility requirements are met.
All blood donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies. For a donation appointment visit www.vitalant.org (enter city or zip code) or call 877-25-VITAL.
Computer Meet-Up Club
The Payson Computer Meet-Up Club meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month via the Zoom videoconferencing app. This is a free club open to all residents of the Rim Country.
The next meeting is Monday, April 26 and features a PowerPoint presentation reviewing how to utilize your existing CD music collection in the car now that many new vehicles no longer have a CD player. Streaming from an online service, using Bluetooth, flash drives, and smartphones will be some of the topics covered. For those needing the Zoom meeting link, or just further information, contact ray@paysoncomputer.club.
Supervisor speaks
The Payson Tea Party invites area residents to meet the new District 1 Gila County Supervisor Steve Christensen from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, April 27. The Payson Tea Party meets at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. every Tuesday, doors open at 5:40 p.m. For details, call 928-951-6774.
