Veterans Coffee Time
All veterans and active duty service members are welcome to join the Overcomers’ Fellowship for free donuts and coffee from 8 am. to 9 a.m., Tuesdays at 1000 N. Easy St., Payson (at the corner of Sherwood and Easy). The Overcomers’ Church, Arizona Care Hospice, and BoSa Donuts sponsor the program.
Democrats of Rim Country to host firewise manager
The Democrats of Rim Country host Kevin McCully, FireWise manager, Payson Fire Department at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 8 at the Crosswinds Restaurant at the Payson Airport.
He will present updates on the FireWise program in Payson.
For more information about the Democrats of Rim Country, visit www.democratsofrimcountry.com.
Candidate for Arizona Attorney General is Tea Party guest
The Payson Tea Party hosts 2022 candidate for Arizona Attorney General Andrew Gould, at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 8 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy., doors open 5:35 p.m.
Gould spent 30 years as a prosecutor and judge in Yuma. In 2012 he was appointed to the Arizona Court of Appeals and in 2016 was appointed as Justice to the Arizona Supreme Court.
Gould will speak on the topics of election integrity, free speech, and border security. All are welcome.
The Payson Tea Party meets every Tuesday night and features candidates and speakers. For more information, call 928-951-6774.
Chat with the Mayor
Mayor Tom Morrissey will host Chat with the Mayor from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Wednesday, June 9 and Wednesday, June 23 at The Overcomers’ Church community room, 1000 N. Easy Street (on the northwest corner of Sherwood and Easy). Doors open at 7:45 a.m.
The mayor will be sharing what is currently happening in the community and will also take questions from the audience. Everyone is welcome to attend. No reservations required.
If you are new to Payson, this would be a great time to come and meet the mayor.
For more information call Sharon King, event coordinator, at 928-978-0527.
Rock club show and sale June 12
The Payson Rimstones Rock Club plans a parking lot show and sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 12 in the east parking lot by Big Lots on Highway 260.
All proceeds go toward supporting STEM scholarships for graduating Payson High School students and students who are residents of Northern Gila County attending a college of their choice, as well as books and educational materials for the local elementary schools and public libraries. The Payson Rimstones Rock Club, Inc., is a 501c(3) non-profit gem and mineral club setting aside funding for the higher and/or better education of our local students.
Concert in the Park
“Back To The Fifties” is a family band that specializes in the fabulous rock ’n roll music of the late 50’s and early 60’s. Their free performance from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, June 12 in Green Valley Park, features outstanding vocals and instrumental versatility. Their music includes the timeless hits of The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Roy Orbison, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Chuck Berry, Herman’s Hermits, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Ventures and many more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!