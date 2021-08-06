Flag ceremony at Tonto Apache Reservation
The Payson Elks Lodge #2154 is hosting a “Hoisting of the American Flag Ceremony” at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10 at Lot #10 at the Tonto Apache Reservation, northeast past the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.
The Payson Honor Guard will hoist an 8-foot-by-12-foot flag.
All veterans, tribal members, Rim Country residents, dignitaries and officials are welcome to celebrate this special addition to Payson, Arizona: Flag Capital of Arizona.
For details call Art Schaier at 602-291-9922 or email artschaier@gmail.com.
COVID-19 vaccines
The Gila County Health Department offers Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at 110 W. Main St., Suite A.
Call 928-474-1210 for more information.
Rumsey Park Party
The Town of Payson hosts the Rumsey Park Party from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 7. There will be food vendors, a cornhole tournament and beer garden. Admission and parking are free. Each vendor sets their own cost, so bring cash (although some take a card) for vendors and activities. Food trucks include My Gyro, Indian Frybread, Philly Up, Hibachibot and Hot dogs. For more information or to pre-register for cornhole, visit https://bit.ly/2Vhhu19. Get more information at https://paysonrimcountry.com.
Democrats of Rim Country host candidate
The Democrats of Rim Country host Kris Mayes, candidate for Attorney General and former Arizona Corporation Commissioner Tuesday, Aug. 10 at the Crosswinds Restaurant at the Payson Airport. Come at 11:30 a.m. to order lunch; the meeting is from noon to 1 p.m. For more information about the Democrats of Rim Country, visit www.democratsofrimcountry.com.
AWANA registration
Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway, hosts AWANA from 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., Thursday, starting Aug. 26.
The church provides a van for participant transportation from both elementary schools — Julia Randall Elementary and Payson Elementary.
AWANA is open to all K-fifth graders in the community. There is a $20 registration fee to cover the costs of materials, if the fee is a hardship, please call the office at 928-474-9279 to check for available scholarship funds to cover the fee. To register your child or get more information call the office or come by. The office for Ponderosa Bible Church is at 102 Roundup Road. You will need to complete and sign the church’s transportation form for van service prior to us being able to transport your child to the church.
Payson Art League
The Payson Art League holds its General Monthly Meeting at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. The guest speaker is Suzie Almblade, who will conduct a watercolor demonstration.
Parade entries sought
The Kiwanis Club will host the August Rodeo Parade on Saturday, Aug. 21. The theme of the parade is Mardi Gras. Entries are due by Tuesday, Aug. 10. Applications are on the Kiwanis Club website, ZaneGreyKiwanis.com; at the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce office; or by calling 928-978-5105.
Tea Party meeting
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.
The guest speaker is James Goughnour, Arizona Game and Fish Department Commissioner and Payson resident. He will share what the commission does and its role.
Jazz concert
Due to new CDC guidelines, the Payson Community Presbyterian Church has asked that seating at the Aug. 15 jazz concert at the church, 800 W. Main St., be scaled back. Seating is limited to only jazz patrons and members of the church. Everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing. An RSVP is necessary, send to gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com. Pastor Trish said that there will be masks available for those who don’t have them.
