Community Center Town Hall
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey and MHA Foundation President Kenny Evans present a Town Hall to discuss the community center project at 7 p.m., Monday, July 19 at the Payson High School auditorium.
Library events
The Backbone Fire evacuation of Pine and Strawberry resulted in the postponement of a couple of the Pine library’s Summer Reading Program events. Rescheduled is The Tails Lego Challenge, which is at 11 a.m., Friday, July 16 in the library for kids 5 and up.
At the Payson Public Library the following is scheduled: Friday Feature Film, “Mulan,” 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Friday, July 16; Monday Morning Movie, “Raya and the Last Dragon,” 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Monday, July 19; Tuesday’s Tasty Treats, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, Fry Bread with Kevin Noble Maillard, ages 8 to 14, registration required, call 928-474-9260; Book Art, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 21, “Swimmy,” ages 3 and older.
Pleasant Valley Days
Young’s Pleasant Valley Days celebration is Friday, July 16 through Sunday, July 18. The road to Young — AZ-288 — is open and the community is ready for family, friends and visitors to join the festivities.
These include the Rim Country Re-enactors with Old West drama on Saturday, July 17, offering the group’s take on the first gunfight of the Pleasant Valley War during the community’s annual Pleasant Valley Days weekend of rodeo roping, parade color, food and family fun.
Find events posted, read specifics about the 17th Annual Ted Meredith Memorial Roping, like and follow facebook.com/PleasantValleyMuseum.
Sons of The American Revolution
The Sons of the American Revolution meet at 8 a.m., Saturday, July 17 at Northern Gila County Genealogical Society Library, 302 E. Bonita St. The usual safety protocols will be observed. Prospective members and guests are welcome to attend.
There will be a presentation by Carol Blann of the Daughters of the American Revolution on a September project in which SAR may want to participate.
For more information about the Sons of the American Revolution, please contact Rim Country Chapter Registrar Paul Wescott, 928-474-7071 (leave a message) or sar.pjwescott@posteo.net.
Surviving the Backbone Fire Open House
Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction hosts an open house at the Pine Strawberry Community Center Cultural Hall from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, July 17. In addition to bringing together the many agency partners that worked tirelessly to save Strawberry and Pine from the recent Backbone Fire to answer questions, there will be information about future projects to protect our towns, Firewising property and upcoming events.
Payson Book Festival
The Payson Book Festival is from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, July 17 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. It features authors in all genres from around the state; special programs for children; a panel discussion by authors who have written about adventures in the Grand Canyon; and special programs by Marshall Trimble and Buckshot Dot.
Admission is free and all are welcome.
Pine Brush Pit
The Pine Brush Pit is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays, through November, weather permitting. Only natural vegetation such as brush, pine needles and branches are accepted. No tree trunks over six inches in diameter, no root balls, garbage or construction material. The Pine Brush Pit is located on the Control Road, east off Hwy. 87 at milepost 268.
Gubernatorial candidate is guest
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Highway 87. The guest speaker is Kari Lake, who recently announced her run for Arizona governor to replace Doug Ducey who is termed out in 2022. She is the former evening anchor for FOX 10 News in Phoenix, where she worked for more than 20 years.
Chat with the Mayor
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey hosts Chat with the Mayor from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Wednesday, July 21 at the Overcomer’s Church community room, 1000 N. Easy St. Everyone is welcome and no reservations needed.
For any questions about the events call Sharon King at 928-978-0527.
Rodeo Parade entries sought
The Kiwanis club will host the August Rodeo Parade on Saturday, Aug. 21. The theme of the parade is Mardi Gras. Entries are due by Tuesday, Aug. 10. Applications are on the Kiwanis Club website, ZaneGreyKiwanis.com; at the Rim Country Chamber of Commerce office; or by calling 928-978-5105.
