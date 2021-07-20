Gubernatorial candidate is Tea Party guest
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, July 20 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Highway 87. The guest speaker is Kari Lake, who recently announced her run for Arizona governor to replace Doug Ducey who is termed out in 2022. She is the former evening anchor for FOX 10 News in Phoenix, where she worked for more than 20 years.
Chat with the Mayor
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey hosts Chat with the Mayor from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Wednesday, July 21 at the Overcomer’s Church community room, 1000 N. Easy St.
Everyone is welcome and no reservations needed.
Similar gatherings are planned for Wednesday, Aug. 4 and Wednesday, Aug. 18.
For questions about the events call Sharon King at 928-978-0527.
Libertarian Party
The Gila County Libertarian Party meets at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 21 at Denny’s Restaurant, 312 S. Beeline Highway. Just look for the Libertarian Party sign. All Gila County residents interested in learning more about America’s third largest and fastest growing political party are welcome. For more information, visit http://gilaazlp.org or call 928-468-3576.
New American Legion Post forms
A new American Legion Post is forming in Payson, Post 147. It will serve veterans in Payson and throughout the Mogollon Rim area. The focus is to expand the outreach and service to the area’s veterans.
The second organizational meeting is at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 22 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway.
Membership is open to any active duty military personnel or honorably discharged military veteran, regardless of period of service. Any current or past member of other Legion Posts are also welcome to join. To qualify, bring a copy of your DD-214 and initial dues of $35. Current Legion members should also bring their membership card.
Free multi-service health clinic planned
Arizona Sonshine plans a free multi-service health clinic Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24 at Julia Randall Elementary School, 601 S. Green Valley Parkway.
There are no criteria for qualification: no insurance, no proof of employment, etc. Services at the event are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration for services begins at 7 a.m. both days and lasts through 1 p.m., however, since only a limited number of slots are available for dental and vision services, registration may close earlier if all the slots are filled.
One service requiring advanced registration is that from Mobile Onsite Mammogram. It will only be participating Saturday, July 24. To make an appointment go to www.mobileonsitemammography.com or call scheduling, 480-967-3767 or 800-285-0272.
Rim Country veterans Payson Stand Down
Rim Country veterans are invited to the Payson Stand Down event to learn about services for homeless and at risk veterans. It is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, July 23 at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway.
Meet with VA Services, get hygiene kits, dental, vision and medical assistance, haircuts, attorney services, housing support, notary services and a free hot meal.
To learn more call 480-570-1231.
Bonfire band to play park
Bonfire, a vintage country band performs at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 24 on the bandstand in the Green Valley Park amphitheatre. Being touched and inspired by classic country songs from the past, Bonfire plays a mix of classic country, ’90s country and a few rock ’n’ roll tunes that they have “countryfied.” The concert is free. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket for seating.
34 donors needed at July 26 blood drive
Nearly three-dozen appointments are available for the next blood drive in Payson from noon to 6 p.m., Monday, July 26 at the Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Highway 260. A “critical blood shortage” was announced last month. Arizona fell 4,000 donations short during May, and with Type-O blood especially needed. Type-O is often used in trauma situations, especially Type-O negative, which can be transfused with any blood type.
Sign up in advance and online, pick your choice from remaining appointment times at donors.vitalant.org, or schedule by phone, 877-258-4825.
Republicans host the Payson town manager
The Rim Country Republican Club meets Tuesday, July 27 at the Payson Golf Club, 1504 W. Country Club Drive. Members and guests gather at 11 a.m. to order lunch and socialize. Beginning at 11:30 a.m., Troy Smith, Payson town manager, discusses town topics and takes questions following the presentation. Call Nancy Cox at 928-472-1172 for more information.
Payson Idol audition registration
The Elks’ Payson Idol contest is seeking participants. Registration for auditions started this week and the first audition is planned Friday, July 30 at the Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway. Call Don or Candy Brooks, 928-474-2940, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday to schedule an audition. Additional auditions: Aug. 27, Sept. 24, Oct. 22, and, if necessary, Nov. 26. The finals are Dec. 31 and will feature only 20 contestants.
Christmas Toy Drive underway in Pine/Strawberry
It’s Christmas in July and Mountain Village Foundation (MVF) needs the community’s help.
Each year, the all-volunteer organization assists families in need with providing Christmas gifts for their children. With the cancellation of the July 4 Arts & Crafts festival, at which MVF raises much of its funds, the organization is hoping the community will help with donations this year.
MVF is collecting unwrapped toys, games, sports equipment and stocking stuffers for children ages 1 month to 18 years. Gifts are being collected through July 31 at the following locations:
Pine — The Early Bird Cafe, Ponderosa Market, and the post office (drop off toys at the counter in the lobby).
Strawberry — Linda’s Unique Treasures and Sportsman’s Chalet.
Monetary donations can be mailed to MVF, P.O. Box 715, Pine, AZ 85544.
Rodeo Parade entries sought
The Kiwanis club will host the August Rodeo Parade on Saturday, Aug. 21. The theme of the parade is Mardi Gras. Entries are due by Tuesday, Aug. 10. Applications are on the Kiwanis Club website, ZaneGreyKiwanis.com; at the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce office; or by calling 928-978-5105.
