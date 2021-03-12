Al-Anon meetings
Al-Anon meetings are in person again. They take place at 6 p.m., Mondays, starting this week at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway. Those attending must wear masks. Meetings are open to anyone with a family member or friend with an alcohol problem.
Tea Party meeting
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, March 16 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The guest speaker is Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb who will talk about illegal immigration.
Libertarian Party meets
The next monthly meeting of the Gila County Libertarian Party is 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 17 at Denny’s Restaurant, 312 S. Beeline Highway. For more information, visit http://gilaazlp.org or call 928-468-3576.
Scholarship reminder
The Northern Gila County Historical Society/Rim Country Museum wants to remind Payson High School seniors that the deadline for applying for the museum’s scholarship is approaching.
The scholarship is open to college and vocational (trade) school attendees. The deadline is April 1. Access the fill-in form at https://rimcountrymuseum.org/scholarship/.
