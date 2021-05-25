COVID-19 testing
Gila County continues to offer free rapid PCR and antibody testing for COVID-19. To schedule an appointment call or text 928-200-7668.
Vaccines for COVID-19
The Payson Health Department is offering several Johnson & Johnson and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Payson Health Department, 110 W. Main St., Suite A. Call 928-474-1210 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Ukulele Fun
Ukulele Fun meets every Tuesday. All ages and skill levels are welcome to join in. For time and location or other questions call 928-595-2086.
Tea Party meeting
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesdays at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy., doors open at 5:35 p.m.
Speakers for Tuesday, May 25 are Arizona Corporation Commissioner Jim O’Connor, and candidate for the ACC in the 2022 election, Nick Myers. Come find out what the commission does and why it is so important.
NARFE meets
The Mogollon Chapter 1235 of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees meets for a no-host lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 26 at the Pinon Cafe, 1001 S. Beeline Highway. Call Pat at 928-468-6227 for details.
Free clothing distribution
Kaitie’s Closet’s May clothing distribution for children is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 26 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway. In addition to gently used clothing, some new clothing will also be available. New shoes for children who did not receive shoes in April will be provided. They must be present and wearing socks. In addition, new underwear and new socks will be available to all children.
There will be no clothing distribution in June. The next distribution is planned in July. For more information, call Bob at 928-951-2217.
Blood drive
Nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant urges all eligible donors to make an appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma this May in support of all patients relying on lifesaving blood transfusions. The next Payson blood drive is from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 29 at Sawmill Theatres, 201 W. Main St., Ste A, Payson.
To learn more and schedule an appointment to donate, please visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
COVID-19 youth vaccine clinic
Gila County is administering the Pfizer vaccine in Payson for ages 12 and older Friday, June 4 at the Payson Teen Center, 112 W. Cedar Lane. Call 928-910-4009 to schedule an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!