New Beginnings

More than 300 people attended New Beginnings March for Life event in January 2020. The pregnancy and parenting center is hosting another March for Life Jan. 23 in Payson. 

 New Beginnings

Gila County Libertarian Party meets

The Gila County Libertarian Party meets at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 20 at Denny’s Restaurant, 312 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson.

The group meets in the far corner area, just look for the Libertarian Party sign. All are welcome to attend. For more information, visit http://gilaazlp.org or call 928-468-3576.

March for Life

New Beginnings Pregnancy and Parenting Center hosts a March for Life sign waving from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 23. The public is invited.

Participants will stand with Pro-Life signs on the sidewalks along both sides of Highway 87, from the Sawmill Crossing to Bonita Street. Parking will be available at Expedition Church, 301 S. Colcord, and at the east end of the Sawmill Crossing. Signs will be available at both locations.

