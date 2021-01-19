Gila County Libertarian Party meets
The Gila County Libertarian Party meets at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 20 at Denny’s Restaurant, 312 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson.
The group meets in the far corner area, just look for the Libertarian Party sign. All are welcome to attend. For more information, visit http://gilaazlp.org or call 928-468-3576.
March for Life
New Beginnings Pregnancy and Parenting Center hosts a March for Life sign waving from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 23. The public is invited.
Participants will stand with Pro-Life signs on the sidewalks along both sides of Highway 87, from the Sawmill Crossing to Bonita Street. Parking will be available at Expedition Church, 301 S. Colcord, and at the east end of the Sawmill Crossing. Signs will be available at both locations.
