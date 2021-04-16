Auction for Youth
Each April the Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country holds a theme-based Auction for Youth dinner and auction. This is the main fundraising event sponsored by the club and raises needed funds to award over $10,000 in scholarships to graduating Payson High School students and sponsor other youth-centered community programs.
Since forming in 1982, Kiwanis has given out over $600,000 in scholarships. Most of the scholarships awarded range between $1,000-$3,000 per qualifying student.
This year the club has taken the auction online. It runs from April 5 to April 18.
The link to the auction is: https://www.32auctions.com/KiwanisAuctionForYouth.
Picnic in park at Pop-Up Food Court
Enjoy a picnic in the park when the town hosts a Pop-Up Food Court at Rumsey Park.
The event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, April 16 and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, April 17.
The Pop-Up Food Court is in the large parking lot between the main ball field and the soccer field in Rumsey Park, west of the library.
The event has several participants offering a variety of foods: Philly Up with cheesesteaks and gyros; Super Farm Super Truck with local ingredients and burgers; Udder Delights with ice cream and desserts; Red Ginger with flavors of the Pacific; Patty Wagon with handmade smashed burgers; Soda Rush with fancy fountain drinks; Ni De Aqui, Ne De Alla with Mexican cuisine; King Pin BBQ with barbecue and soul food. More information is available at paysonrimcountry.com/food-court.
Blattner Brush Pit
Blattner Brush Pit on East Highway 260 at milepost 259.7 is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays only. Details are available from Frank Aspeslagh at 928-978-8765.
Sons of the American Revolution
The Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) meet at 8 a.m., Saturday, April 17 at Northern Gila County Genealogical Society library, 309 E. Bonita. The usual safety protocols will be observed. There will be a Flag Report and special presentation.
Prospective members and guests are welcome to attend. For more information about the Sons of the American Revolution, please contact Rim Country Chapter Registrar Paul Wescott at 928-474-7071 (leave a message) or email sar.pjwescott@posteo.net.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party views the documentary, “Nullification — The Rightful Remedy” from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, April 20. This documentary from the Tenth Amendment Center, started in 2006, traces the history of nullification from the Founding Fathers. The Payson Tea Party meets at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway, call 928-951-6774 for details.
Gila County Libertarian Party
The next monthly meeting of the Gila County Libertarian Party is at 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 21 at Denny’s Restaurant, 312 S. Beeline Highway. All Gila County residents are welcome. For more information, visit http://gilaazlp.org or call 928-468-3576.
Virtual P.E.O. meeting
Chapter DF of the P.E.O. meets virtually at 10 a.m., Friday, April 23 on ZOOM.
Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome. For more information, please call Bette, 602-625-1696.
COVID-19 vaccine clinic on hold
The Gila County Health and Emergency Management Department planned a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Payson using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on April 28. However, in response to recommendations by health authorities, the clinic “… is paused, but not canceled. It is a wait and see. We expect more information over the new few days,” said Josh Beck, manager of the county’s COVID-19 response team.
Please contact the county’s call center for additional information and scheduling: 928-910-4009.
Cinco de Mayo Fun Run/Walk
The Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department hosts its first Cinco de Mayo Fun Run/Walk Saturday, May 1 at Rumsey Park.
Registration is open now through April 25. The 5K run is $35 and includes a finisher’s medal and signature race bib; the 1-mile walk is $15, which includes party beads and race bib. For more information and to register, go to paysonrimcountry.com/fiesta.
Art aFLAME
Visit the PIEbar, 5096 N. Hwy. 87, Strawberry from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, May 1 for a socially distanced outdoor fire art extravaganza.
Art Aflame benefits Arizona Wildfire Prevention and features flaming art, performance, vendors and more. Tickets, purchased online at brownpapertickets.com/event/5105804 are $20, at the door the cost is $25.
Day of Prayer
All of Rim Country is invited to join in a non-denominational Day of Prayer on Sunday, May 2, asking for a blessing from heaven to restore moisture to the area.
There is no event or specific time associated with the event. It is an invitation to take time out on May 2 to pray as individuals, families, congregations, etc. as preferred by each individual.
Register for Mogollon Monster Mudda
Registration is open from the 2021 Mogollon Monster Mudda 5K Mud Run. It closes Monday, May 31. Sign up before May 10 to take advantage of lower rates. The cost is $65.
The event is Saturday, June 19 at the Payson Multi-Event Center.
The KidZ Monster Mudda Course is set for Friday, June 18 for ages 6 to 11. The youngsters have their own course with over 20 awesome obstacles.
The cost is $25.
Making a popular return this year is the Monster Gladiator Challenge. Make sure to register in the Elite Heats to be in the running for this challenge.
For details go to the Payson Parks website https://paysonrimcountry.com/ or call 928- 472-5110 or email tourism@paysonaz.gov.
