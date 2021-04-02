Tea Party hosts mayor
The Payson Tea Party will host Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, April 6 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. He is scheduled to discuss the latest information on the proposed Granite Dells Community Center that the MHA Foundation is planning and other town updates. Doors open at 5:40 p.m.
The Payson Tea Party returns to its weekly meeting schedule starting this meeting. For more information, call 928-951-6774, or to get on the weekly mail notification list contact paysonteaparty@gmail.com.
P.E.O. virtual meeting
Chapter DF of the P.E.O. will meet virtually at 10 a.m., Friday, April 9 on Zoom. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome.
For more information, please call Bette at 602-625-1696.
Golf tournament
The Payson Golf Club Longhorn Charity Tournament is from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 10 at the Payson Golf Club, 1504 W. Country Club Drive. The Longhorn 9-Hole Charity Series Tournament benefits RVN3 for the Longhorn gym floor.
The cost is $49 per person, which provides a cart, green fee, burger bar and prizes. The funds raised will go to RVN3 Charity to replace the PUSD Longhorn gym floor.
Archaeological society
The Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society continues to operate under COVID-19 guidelines, which will continue through the spring. The chapter has joined forces with the San Tan Chapter to provide both speakers via the Zoom platform and outings for members of both chapters.
The next San Tan Zoom presentation is at 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 14 with Dr. Niccole Villa Cerveny, a professor of geosciences and sustainability at Mesa Community College.
Her talk, Comparison of Rock Art Stability — Climate Impact in the American Southwest and the Hisma Basin of Jordan, will highlight petroglyph sites in the Southwest. Utilizing the Rock Art Stability Index, field researchers can quantify the threats to our cultural heritage, in similar environments. She will contrast the challenges in protecting rock art in the Southwest with those in the Middle East.
To join the Rim Country Chapter for 2021, so you can access Zoom talks or participate in planned field trips (or to renew your membership), contact chapter treasurer, Dennis Dubose, at dadubose@gmail.com.
The Rim Country Chapter will provide the outings for both chapters. These trips are limited in the number of participants and require masks and social distancing. The next outing is set for the Globe/Miami area, to a number of cultural sites, including Besh Ba Gowah and the remains of the Gila Pueblo, near Gila Community College on April 23. This will be followed by a visit to the Bullion Plaza Cultural Center and Museum in Miami, which includes Native American, Mexican and Slavic local peoples settling the area. Additional exhibits also address local mining and ranching industries and local minerals and geology, and include the McKusick Tile Works. Recent trips to Azatlan Ruins, a pre-classic Hohokam site along the Verde River, were well attended by Rim Country Chapter members.
Excavations at Goat Camp, open to members only due to liability issues, will also resume in the spring, supervised by Scott Wood.
