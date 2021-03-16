Christian Gifts to host author
Rim Country author Gail Kittleson will be at Christian Gifts and Home Décor signing copies of her latest book on country music legend Redd Stewart.
Kittleson will sell and be signing copies of, “Country Music’s Hidden Gem: The Redd Stewart Story,” from 10 a.m. to noon, at 814 N. Beeline Highway, Suite A, Wednesday, March 17. She was previously scheduled to be at the store Saturday, March 13, but the signing was postponed due to inclement weather.
Co-written by Redd Stewart’s son, Billy Rae Stewart and historical novelist Gail Kittleson, and illustrated with more than five dozen historic family photographs, the book details the larger-than-life career of the man who wrote “Tennessee Waltz,” which was later adopted as the state song of Tennessee.
Scholarship reminder
Since schools have been partially closed for the COVID-19 virus, the Northern Gila County Historical Society/Rim Country Museum wants to remind Payson High School seniors that the deadline for applying for the museum’s scholarship is approaching.
The scholarship is open to college and vocational (trade) school attendees. The deadline is April 1, 2021.
Location and timing: Submit application before April 1, 2021. Access the fill-in form at: https://rimcountrymuseum.org/scholarship/
For more information contact the Rim Country Museum at 928-474-3483.
Free online Healthy Living with Diabetes Workshop
Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens and Pinal County Public Health Services District, host a free, virtual Healthy Living with Diabetes Workshop beginning Thursday, April 15. The workshop is from noon to 1:30 p.m. every Thursday for six weeks and conducted via Zoom.
The evidenced based curriculum covers healthy eating, menu planning, exercise to manage blood glucose and improve strength, flexibility, and endurance. Participants also learn techniques to deal with fatigue, frustration, isolation, and disease-related problem solving.
Each participant will receive a Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions book. The workshop information is beneficial to those living with pre-diabetes and diabetes. Space is limited. Contact maryg@pgcsc.org to register no later than Tuesday, April 13.
