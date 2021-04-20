Community Earth Day Awareness
The residents of Payson is invited to take part in an “Earth Day Awareness” event to emphasize various aspects of stewarding the earth: recycling, water issues, fossil fuel pollution, forest fire prevention, etc. Since Payson has been approved by Recyclops for a recycling program with side benefits to go to the Humane Society, information will be available on how to sign up. The event is from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, April 22, along the sidewalk on Highway 260 between McDonald’s and the Wells Fargo parking entrance.
Virtual P.E.O. meeting
Chapter DF of the P.E.O. meets virtually at 10 a.m., Friday, April 23 on ZOOM.
Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome. For more information, please call Bette, 602-625-1696.
Blattner Brush Pit
Blattner Brush Pit on East Highway 260 at milepost 259.7 is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays only. Details are available from Frank Aspeslagh at 928-978-8765.
Camera Club meets
The Rim Country Camera Club meets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 21 at the Lomona Lodge, Mount Cross Lutheran Church and via Zoom for those who wish to take part remotely. The lodge is on the southeast corner of the Mount Cross property at 601 E. Highway 260.
The meeting program is: “I Just Took 2,000 photos ... Now What?”
It will address the arduous task of selecting “keepers” from all the photos we take, and then what opportunities arise to share them. Sue Zen will present examples of sorting, evaluating and selecting photos.
The program also includes a demonstration of editing and properly sizing images for submission to various photo contests, publishers, or for print.
Interested parties may also request meeting details from sue@zencorp.net.
DEA Take Back Day
The DEA National Take Back Day is Saturday, April 24. Properly dispose of old medications, including pills, patches, powders and ointments at the Gila County Health & Emergency Management office, 110 W. Main St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; the Pine post office, 3847, N. Hwy. 87, from 10 a.m. to noon; and the fire station in Tonto Basin, 46189, N. Hwy. 188, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Drop-off points cannot accept liquids, inhalers or needles.
Rim Country Republican Club hosts Rogers
The Rim Country Republican Club hosts State Senator Wendy Rogers at 11:30 a.m., Monday, April 26 at the Payson Golf Club, 1504 W. Country Club Drive.
Members gather for lunch at 11 a.m., with the speaker starting at 11:30 a.m.
For questions call Carol McCauley at 928-474-3064 or Nancy Cox at 928-472-1172.
Cinco de Mayo Fun Run/Walk
The Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department hosts its first Cinco de Mayo Fun Run/Walk Saturday, May 1, at Rumsey Park.
Registration is open now through April 25. The 5K run is $35 and includes a finisher’s medal and signature race bib; the 1-mile walk is $15, which includes party beads and race bib. For more information and to register, go to paysonrimcountry.com/fiesta.
Art aFLAME
Visit the PIEbar, 5096 N. Hwy. 87, Strawberry from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, May 1 for a socially distanced outdoor fire art extravaganza.
Art Aflame benefits Arizona Wildfire Prevention and features flaming art, performance, vendors and more. Tickets, purchased online at brownpapertickets.com/event/5105804 are $20, at the door the cost is $25.
Sponsors are Yavapai Bottled Gas; Little Stinkers; Stodghill Excavating; PIEbar; and Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction, Inc.
Day of Prayer
The length and severity of the drought in the region is having a growing negative impact upon forests, wildlife and many individuals and families in the area.
All of Rim Country is invited to join in a non-denominational Day of Prayer on Sunday, May 2 asking for a blessing from heaven to restore moisture to our area.
Time Out Inc. Golf Tourney
A charity golf tournament for Time Out Inc. is at 8 a.m., Saturday, May 15 at the Payson Golf Club.
The cost is $90 per person with member discounts. There are first and second place prizes, a 50-50 drawing, other prizes and lunch is included in the price. Contact Gary Cordell at 928-970-1584 with team names by May 11, or email gary@garycordell.com.
Deacon’s Community Yard Sale
The Payson Community Presbyterian Church hosts its Deacon’s Community Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 29. There is a $10 fee for space rental.
The church is at 800 W. Main St., for details call 928-474-2059 or stop by the Presbyterian Church Office to pick a space, office hours are 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.
Register for Mogollon Monster Mudda
Registration is open from the 2021 Mogollon Monster Mudda 5K Mud Run. It closes Monday, May 31. Sign up before May 10 to take advantage of lower rates. The cost is $65.
The event is Saturday, June 19 at the Payson Multi-Event Center.
The KidZ Monster Mudda Course is set for Friday, June 18 for ages 6 to 11.
The cost is $25.
For details go to the Payson Parks website https://paysonrimcountry.com/ or call 928- 472-5110 or email tourism@paysonaz.gov.
