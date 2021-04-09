Auction for Youth
Each April the Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country holds a theme-based Auction for Youth dinner and auction. This is the main fundraising event sponsored by the club and raises needed funds to award over $10,000 in scholarships to graduating Payson High School students and sponsor other youth-centered community programs.
Community residents and businesses donate most auction items.
Since forming in 1982, Kiwanis has given out over $600,000 in scholarships. Most of the scholarships awarded range between $1,000-$3,000 per qualifying student.
Like most charities, we have struggled with fundraising in the last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
This year we have taken the auction online. It runs from April 5 to April 18. Kiwanis members encourage residents to visit the site, bid generously and tell your friends about the auction.
The link to the auction is: Kiwanis Auction for Youth 2021 | 32auctions.
P.E.O. virtual meeting
Chapter DF of the P.E.O. will meet virtually at 10 a.m., Friday, April 9 on Zoom. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome.
For more information, call Bette at 602-625-1696.
Paintball event
The Town of Payson is excited to offer a fun and new event for the community – a Paintball event.
It is Saturday, April 10 at the Payson Event Center, 1400 S. Beeline Hwy. Onsite registration begins at 7 a.m. and games begin at 8 a.m. The last game starts at 12:30 p.m. The event ends at 1 p.m.
Ages 10 and older are welcome to participate. The cost is $35 per player, which includes equipment rental and field pass. Players must purchase paintballs onsite — $20 for 500, or $65 for 2,000.
Games played as 10 versus 10 players. Teams will be assigned onsite.
Registration is open now and closes Friday, April 9.
For more information, visit the website: paysonrimcountry.com/paintball.
Market on the Move
Market on the Move returns from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Saturday, April 10 at the Sawmill Crossing shopping center.
Just bring $15 cash donation and receive up to 60 pounds of produce and/or groceries. Bring a container to carry your items home.
Selections vary from month to month. All varieties are while supplies last and offered on a first come, first served base.
Market on the Move is part of The 3000 Club, a nonprofit organization that rescues fresh fruits and vegetables from being thrown away.
Golf tournament
The Payson Golf Club Longhorn Charity Tournament is from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 10 at the Payson Golf Club, 1504 W. Country Club Drive. The Longhorn 9-Hole Charity Series Tournament benefits RVN3 for the Longhorn gym floor.
The cost is $49 per person, which provides a cart, green fee, burger bar and prizes. The funds raised will go to RVN3 Charity to replace the PUSD Longhorn Gym Floor.
Healthy Living with Diabetes
The Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens hosts a Virtual Healthy Living with Diabetes Workshop from noon to 1:30 p.m., Thursdays, April 15-May 20. There is no charge, but participation is limited. A free Healthy Living with Chronic Conditions book is provided to those taking part. It covers healthy eating, menu planning, exercise to manage blood glucose and improve strength, flexibility and endurance, along with techniques to deal with fatigue, frustration and isolation and disease related problem solving.
Registration must be made by April 13, email maryg@pgcsc.org. Registrants are provided information on how to participate on computer, iPad, phone or any mobile device.
Call 1-800-293-9393 for further information.
Sen. Rogers to speak
The Payson Tea Party will host Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, April 13 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway, doors open at 5:40 p.m.
Rogers will share her experience as a first-term state senator, which committees she served on, and bills that were most important to her. Payson Tea Party members invite community guests to join. For more info call 928-951-6774 or visit www.paysonteaparty.org. Meetings are now weekly on Tuesday nights, to receive weekly email on speakers contact paysonteaparty@gmail.com.
Archaeological Society
The Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society continues to operate under COVID-19 guidelines, which will continue through the spring. The chapter has joined forces with the San Tan Chapter to provide both speakers via the Zoom platform and outings for members of both chapters.
The next San Tan Zoom presentation is at 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 14 with Dr. Niccole Villa Cerveny, a professor of geosciences and sustainability at Mesa Community College.
Her talk, Comparison of Rock Art Stability — Climate Impact in the American Southwest and the Hisma Basin of Jordan, will highlight petroglyph sites in the Southwest. Utilizing the Rock Art Stability Index, field researchers can quantify the threats to our cultural heritage, in similar environments. She will contrast the challenges in protecting rock art in the Southwest with those in the Middle East.
To join the Rim Country Chapter for 2021, so you can access Zoom talks or participate in planned field trips (or to renew your membership), please contact chapter treasurer, Dennis Dubose, at dadubose@gmail.com.
Picnic in park at Pop Up Food Court
The Town of Payson hosts a Pop Up Food Court at Rumsey Park.
The event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, April 16 and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, April 17.
The Pop Up Food Court is in the large parking lot between the main ball field and the soccer field in Rumsey Park, west of the library.
The event has several participants offering a variety of foods: Philly Up with cheesesteaks and gyros; Super Farm Super Truck with local ingredients and burgers; Udder Delights with ice cream and desserts; Red Ginger with flavors of the Pacific; Patty Wagon with handmade smashed burgers; Soda Rush with fancy fountain drinks; Ni De Aqui, Ne De Alla with Mexican cuisine; King Pin BBQ with barbecue and soul food.
No admission is charged, however parking is limited and so is seating. More information is at paysonrimcountry.com/food-court.
