COVID-19 vaccines
Gila County Health & Emergency Management Payson Office, 110 W. Main St., Suite A, has COVID-19 vaccines available. To schedule an appointment, call 928-474-1210.
Fire closures
Buckhead Mesa landfill is closed until further notice due to evacuation related to the Backbone Fire.
Tonto Natural Bridge State Park is also closed.
Library programs
The Payson Public Library, 325 N. McLane Road, continues its special summer reading programs with:
• Friday Feature Film – “Wonder Woman 1984,” 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., June 25
• Monday Morning Movie, all ages – “Call of the Wild,” 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., June 28
• Tuesday Tasty Treats, ages 8 to 14, registration required – Granny Torrelli Makes Soup, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., June 29
• Book Art, ages 3 and up – Feathers for Lunch, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., June 30
EAC Payson open house
EAC-Payson is hosting an open house from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, June 28 to wish Dean Butterfield the best in her retirement. The public is invited to stop by room 301 on the campus.
Tea Party meeting
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, June 29 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline. The evening’s speaker is Lori Martinez, director of Latinos for Trump for 2020. She is assisting two local ladies to educate our Latino neighbors about Republican principles. Her topic is “Why start Republican National Hispanic Assembly in Yavapai County and why in Gila County?” Possibly Rep. Brenda Barton, Dist. 6, will also attend if the legislature is adjourned.
