Art aFLAME
Visit the PIEbar, 5096 N. Highway 87 in Strawberry from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, May 1 for a socially distanced outdoor fire art extravaganza. Art aFlame benefits Arizona Wild Fire Prevention and features flaming art, performance, vendors and more. Tickets, purchased online at brownpapertickets.com/event/5105804 are $20, at the door the cost is $25.
Sponsors are Yavapai Bottled Gas, Little Stinkers, Stodghill Excavating, PIEbar, and Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction Inc.
Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/182433903560114 and at https://artaflameaz.com/.
Golf Tourney
A charity golf tournament for Time Out Inc. is at 8 a.m., Saturday, May 15 at the Payson Golf Club.
The Knauss Foundation is the event’s major sponsor. The cost is $90 per person with member discounts. There are first and second place prizes, a 50-50 drawing, other prizes and lunch is included in the price.
Contact Gary Cordell, 928-970-1584 with team names by May 11, or email gary@garycordell.com.
Community Yard Sale
The Payson Community Presbyterian Church hosts its Deacon’s Community Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 29. There is a $10 fee for space rental.
The church is at 800 W. Main St., for details call 928-474-2059 or stop by the Presbyterian Church office to pick a space, office hours are 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.
Register for Mogollon Monster Mudda
Registration is open for the 2021 Mogollon Monster Mudda 5K Mud Run. It closes Monday, May 31. Sign up before May 10 to take advantage of the best rates. The cost is $65.
The event is Saturday, June 19 at the Payson Multi-Event Center.
The KidZ Monster Mudda Course is set for Friday, June 18 for ages 6 to 11. The youngsters have their own course with more than 20 obstacles.
The cost is $25.
Making a popular return this year is the Monster Gladiator Challenge. Register in the Elite Heats to be in the running for this challenge.
For details, go to the Payson Parks website https://paysonrimcountry.com/ or call 928-472-5110 or email tourism@paysonaz.gov.
The parks office is at 1000 W. Country Club Drive, the event center is at 1400 S. Beeline Highway.
Spring Rodeo
The Gary Hardt Memorial Spring Rodeo will be held May 20-22 at the Payson Event Center.
Schedule of events
• Thursday, May 20: WPR Barrel Racing, gates open at 5 p.m., performance at 6 p.m. Admission is one can of food.
For more information or to enter this event, please contact Nancy Jane at 520-975-6325 or email at saltriverrodeocompany@gmail.com.
• Friday, May 21: Tough Enough To Wear Pink Performance, gates open at 5 p.m., performance at 7 p.m.
Proceeds to benefit local breast cancer awareness programs.
• Saturday, May 22: Special Patriot Performance, gates open at 5 p.m., performance at 7 p.m.
Active military receive free admission.
For tickets visit paysonprorodeo.com.
