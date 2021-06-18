High Country Seniors has seats available
for next tripThere are only a few seats left for Banner High Country Seniors’ 9-day, 8-night trip to Mount Rushmore and the Black Hills of South Dakota.
The trip is from Aug. 28 through Sept. 5. The price is $839 per person/double occupancy, with $75 due upon signing and final payment due by Friday, June 25. Participants must be fully vaccinated and provide a copy of their vaccination record. Diamond Tours does not accept credit cards.
Trip highlights include a visit to the Museum of Spanish Colonial Art; Mount Rushmore National Memorial; High Plains Western Heritage Center, Deadwood S.D., home of Wild Bill Hickok and Calamity Jane among others.
Monster Mudda
Mogollon Monster Mudda & Gladiator Challenge is Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19 at the Payson Event Center, 1400 S. Beeline Highway.
Day-of registration is available on site, but is a cash only transaction. A Mudda T-shirt is not guaranteed to on-site registrants.
Festivities start Friday evening with the Kidz Monster Mudda. The first heat, for 6-year-olds, starts at 5:15 p.m.
The Hero Heat takes place Saturday morning with the first heat at 7 a.m. and the second heat at 7:10 a.m. The Elite and Specialty Heats start at 8:40 a.m., Saturday. Adult general heats, for those 12 and older, start at 8:55 a.m., Saturday, June 19. There are 34 heats scheduled.
The Gladiator Challenge is the final piece of the Mogollon Monster Mudda, where top performers from the Elite and Specialty Heats contend for cash prizes.
Payson Cougars
Senior Softball TeamIf you are age 60 and older come join the team. It has all skill levels of ballplayers. Practice is on Monday and Tuesday; practice times and fields change during the year. For the summer of 2021, meet at 8:45 a.m. for practice, to get the location and more information call team manager Lou Felix at 928-970-1991 or visit the website, paysoncougars.com.
Sons of the American
RevolutionThe next meeting of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) is at 8 a.m., Saturday, June 19 at the Northern Gila County Genealogical Society Library, 309 E. Bonita St. The usual safety protocols will be observed.
Prospective members and guests are welcome to attend. For more information about the Sons of the American Revolution, please contact Rim Country Chapter Registrar Paul Wescott, 928-474-7071, (leave a message) or email sar.pjwescott@posteo.net.
Concert in the Park
Junction 87 performs at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 18 at Green Valley Park. The event is free, but bring your own seating. Junction 87 is a local country band that rocks out.
Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, June 22 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy., doors open at 5:35 p.m. The evening’s guest speaker is Marissa Hamilton, former aide to City of Phoenix Councilman Sal Diciccio and a 2020 candidate for mayor of Phoenix. Hamilton works with Freedom Works on the EZAZ.org program to outreach to millennials and activate intermittent conservative voters for the 2022 election.
Share views on
homelessnessThe homeless prevention groups in Arizona are conducting a survey to obtain public viewpoints on homeless issues. The survey will take about 10 minutes to complete. The information will be tabulated and used to obtain funding and assistance to end homelessness.
The more completed surveys, the better data will be to reinforce efforts to help others.
Take the survey at https://bit.ly/3xseay1
