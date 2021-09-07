Calendar at market
Get the eighth annual charity calendar by the Rim Country Camera Club for $10 at the Central Arizona Association of Realtors, 600 E. Highway 260, Payson; Colorz Salon, 600 E. Highway 260. Payson; The Herb Stop, 4004 N. Highway 87, Pine; Plant Fair Nursery, 3497 E. Highway 260, Star Valley; Payson Visitor Center, 100 W. Main St., Payson; and Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
Proceeds benefit area food banks, scholarships and other designated charities.
Calendars may also be ordered from Rim Country Camera Club, P.O. Box 1372, Payson, AZ 85547.
Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The speaker is Loren Spivack, author of “Free Market Warrior” and other books. He will speak on “Why We Fight” — understanding what the left is actually all about. Spivack will have books and CDs to sell.
Survivors of Suicide Bereavement Support
The Survivors of Suicide Bereavement Support group meets from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., the first and third Wednesday of each month at Hospice Compassus, 511 S. Mud Springs Road.
This support group is an open support group for adults (and youth 16 years of age or older) who have lost a loved one to suicide. There is no cost to attend.
For additional information, email PaysonSOS@gmail.com or call 928-821-5988.
P.E.O. meets
Chapter DF of the P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization) meets at 9:20 a.m., Friday, Sept. 10 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway and also on Zoom. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome. For more information, call Bette at 602-625-1696.
9/11 Payson Ceremony and Patriot Day proclamation
There will be a 9/11 service at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at Green Valley Park. Mayor Tom Morrissey will provide the opening remarks and read the Payson Patriot Day proclamation. There will be a procession of police, fire and ambulance trucks. Fire Chief David Staub will preside over the striking of the bells, a tradition that dates back to the mid 1800s when announcements were sent from headquarters to firehouses by a system of bell commands and telegraph. When a firefighter died in the line of duty, headquarters would transmit five bell strikes, repeated in four series. This custom has continued through the years. The Marine Corps League will then present colors and Police Chief Ron Tischer will speak along with Gila County Undersheriff Matt Binney. Judge advocate Will Parz will preside over the laying of a memorial wreath on behalf of the American Legion Payson Post 147.
9/11 Day of Remembrance
The Payson National Day of Service Committee invites the general public to give thanks to our local firefighters on Saturday, Sept. 11. This day of remembrance marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Join us anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the community room of the Payson Public Library to write personalized thank you cards to area firefighters. Supplies will be provided.
Age appropriate books and literature will be available for children who are accompanied by an adult to the event.
At 3 p.m. in the Payson library parking lot, 210 of the written postcards, symbolizing the number of floors that fell at the World Trade Center, will be raised by a rope by a Payson Fire ladder truck. A program of remembrance will follow including music by Bach-N-All.
For more information, call Patty at 928-793-2464.
Choral Society auditions
The Payson Choral Society is looking for new members. Try out at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 13 at the United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St.
The society is starting preparations for its Christmas concert, which is Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12.
Rehearsals for the concert, “Christmas Stories,” begin that same evening Monday, Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the same location.
If you like to sing, want to have fun with a great group of people, and you are willing to commit to weekly rehearsals come be a part of the Payson Choral Society.
For further information, call John Landino at 928-468-0023.
Gem and Mineral Show
The Payson Rimstones Rock Club will host the 23rd Annual Gem & Mineral Show Sept. 17 through Sept. 19 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. Admission is $3 for adults and children under 12 are free.
Friday hours are 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Gems, minerals, fossils, lapidary equipment, spheres, meteorites, jewelry and jewelry findings, slabs or rough material plus gold prospecting equipment and displays will be available.
The club sponsors an education center for children and adults with a geologist to answer questions, a spinning wheel (where everyone wins a rock), a fluorescent mineral display, a free treasure hunt, beading, and sandstone/rock painting.
There will be a silent auction as well. All proceeds go toward supporting scholarships for graduating Payson High School students and students who are residents of northern Gila County attending a college, as well as books and educational materials for the local elementary schools and public libraries.
PHS Alumni Mingle on Main
The Payson High School Class of 1971 plans a 50th Year Reunion Saturday, Oct. 2 at Rim Country BBQ, 202 W. Main St. The dinner is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is $25 per person. RSVP by Monday, Sept. 20 and send cash or check to Neloa Beeler, call 928-978-3352 for address.
The Steve Mercer Band plays on the restaurant’s patio from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. This part of the reunion is open to all PHS alumni for a $5 cover fee for the band. The PHS Class of 1971 invites fellow PHS graduates to join them for this part of the evening.
For more information call Charlene Creach, 928-951-5624; Shannon Branstetter, 928-595-0432; or Neloa Beeler, 928-978-3352.
