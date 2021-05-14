Time Out Inc. Golf Tourney
A charity golf tournament for Time Out Inc. is at 8 a.m., Saturday, May 15 at the Payson Golf Club. The cost is $90 per person with member discounts.
Sons of The American Revolution
The next meeting of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) is at 8 a.m., Saturday, May 15 at the Northern Gila County Genealogical Society library, 309 E. Bonita St. The usual safety protocols will be observed.
Prospective members and guests are welcome to attend. For more information about the Sons of the American Revolution, please contact Rim Country Chapter Registrar Paul Wescott at 928-474-7071 (leave a message) or sar.pjwescott@posteo.net.
Blattner Brush Pit
Blattner Brush Pit, on East Highway 260 at milepost 259.7, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays. Details are available from Frank Aspeslagh at 928-978-8765.
COVID-19 testing
Gila County continues to offer free rapid PCR and antibody testing for COVID-19. To schedule an appointment call or text 928-200-7668.
Blood drive
Nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant urges all eligible donors to make an appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma this May to support all patients relying on lifesaving blood transfusions. The next Payson blood drives are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 18 at Culver’s of Payson, 805 E. Highway 260 and from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 29 at Sawmill Theatres, 201 W. Main St., Ste A.
To learn more and schedule an appointment to donate, visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
Democrats of Rim Country
The Democrats of Rim Country host Adrian Fontes, former Maricopa County recorder, at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 18 at ramada 4 at Rumsey Park. Fontes will address issues about voting in Arizona, the Arizona Legislature, and the current “audit.”
For more information, visit www.democratsofrimcountry.com.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, May 18 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The evening’s speaker is Lyle Rapaki of “Arizona Today,” a Prescott E-News program.
Ukulele Fun
Ukulele Fun has resumed meetings. All ages and skill levels are welcome to join. For time and location, call 928-595-2086.
Rapaki, who is with Sentinel Intelligence Services, has been part of organizing the Arizona Senate audit of the Maricopa County election ballots, hand count, and Dominion counting machines.
Camera Club meets
The Rim Country Camera Club meets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, at Mount Cross Lutheran Church Lomona Lodge, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. The club hosts, via Zoom, guest speaker Dr. Amy Novotny, who presents a program featuring her photography expedition to Antarctica. All photography enthusiasts are welcome to attend in person or via Zoom. Contact sue@zencorp.net to be placed on the club’s email list.
Gila County Libertarian Party
The Gila County Libertarian Party meets at 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 19 at Denny’s Restaurant, 312 S. Beeline Highway. For more information, visit http://gilaazlp.org or call 928-468-3576.
Electronics, household hazardous waste recycling
A free electronic and household hazardous waste recycling event is from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 22, outside Payson Public Library. For more information, call 928-472-5103 or 928-472-5106.
Tractor Show
There will be an Arizona Flywheelers Tractor Show at Payson Concrete yard in Strawberry. Saturday, May 22. The show features antique tractors and engines. Food donations accepted and a raffle will benefit the Pine-Strawberry Food Bank.
