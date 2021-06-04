Golf “fore” the arts
The Payson Art League, with help from the Payson Golf Club, Arizona Commission on the Arts and Earnhardt Auto Centers, is having a golf tournament and art show the benefit arts in Rim Country, Saturday, June 5.
Taking place at the Payson Golf Club, 1504 W. Country Club Drive, the tournament has online registration at www.paysonartists.org. The fee is $100 per individual with discounts for team sign ups and club members. Check in is at 7:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.
Contests include $10,000 for a hole-in-one plus closest to the pin, longest drive and putting contest. Call 602-361-5379 with questions or email sarah@paysonartists.org.
The art show and festival are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The sale will feature both small and large works by 25 local artists. There will also be a live auction of small works, register at www.paysonartists.org.
Additionally the event includes live music from Incidental Bluegrass and food from award-winning Chef Randy Ortega, Jr.
Democrats of Rim Country
The Democrats of Rim Country host Kevin McCully, Firewise manager, Payson Fire Department at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 8 at the Crosswinds Restaurant at the Payson Airport.
He will present updates on the Firewise program in Payson.
For more information about the Democrats of Rim Country, visit www.democratsofrimcountry.com
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party hosts 2022 candidate for Arizona Attorney General Andrew Gould, at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 8 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway, doors open 5:35 p.m.
Gould spent 30 years as a prosecutor and judge in Yuma. In 2012 he was appointed to the Arizona Court of Appeals and in 2016 was appointed as Justice to the Arizona Supreme Court.
Gould will speak on the topics of election integrity, free speech, and border security. All are welcome.
The Payson Tea Party meets every Tuesday. For more information, call 928-951-6774.
Calendar entries sought
Entries for the annual Rim Country Camera Club charity calendars are due no later than June 30 at midnight. The group is seeking photos taken around Gila County to go with the calendar’s theme, “Rim Country Diversity.” The photos must be in Gila County. A variety of subjects, seasons, scenery and images showing life are sought.
Send entries to r3calendar@gmail.com and include name, contact information, title of the photo and the digital file. Questions about the calendar project submissions may be directed to Nicole Reynolds at nicole@nicolereynoldsphotography.com.
